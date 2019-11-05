Codexis to Participate in Four Investment Conferences in November

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will participate in four upcoming investment conferences:

on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time (10:50 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel; Canaccord Genuity 2019 Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The conference is being held at the Westin Grand Central in New York City.

Live webcast and replay of the presentations at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contacts: