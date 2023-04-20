REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023, following the close of market. The Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release.

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing, nucleic acid synthesis and genomic sequencing, and – as biotherapeutic candidates – they have the potential to treat challenging diseases. Codexis’ unique enzymes drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing, greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications and potentially more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

