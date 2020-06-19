Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate Host Caravan Broker Event at Beacon Logistics Park

Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners (developers of Beacon Logistics Park) and Jose I. Juncadella, principal at Fairchild Partners (leasing company for Beacon Logistics Park) discuss the details of the Building F at the industrial park with brokers at the recent caravan broker event.

Front entrance at Beacon Logistics Park.

Miami, Fla., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the real estate industry adapts to the new business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate hosted the first-ever caravan broker event at Beacon Logistics Park, their Class A Industrial Park in Hialeah, Fla.

“In a COVID-19 era, we are having to adjust our approach to broker events and the popularity of caravans made it a great solution for us,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “Our goal was to showcase Beacon Logistics Parks to the broker community while following social distancing and safety guidelines.”

More than 50 brokers attended the event that took place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 providing a drive through experience through the industrial park.

The caravan broker event started with brokers being welcomed into the property by Sebastian Juncadella, Senior Advisor at Fairchild Partners, with personal protective equipment (PPE) giveaways (two KN95 masks and a 16 ounce bottle of hand sanitizers), followed by another stop prior to Building F where they received to-go brunch from Bachour Restaurant and Bakery in Coral Gables. The brokers then made their way into the 147,768-square foot Building F to hear more information about the property from Ana- Marie Codina Barlick, CEO, Codina Partners; Alexander Gomez, VP of Industrial Development, Codina Partners; and Jose Juncadella, Principal, Fairchild Partners. At the end of the event, each broker received a $25 gift card for local restaurants.

“Industrial properties lend themselves to caravan events like this one because brokers are able to interact and focus more on the product. This is a safe approach now and one that will continue to work after,” added Codina Barlick.

Most recently, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate announced the leasing of 70,000 square feet in Building E to Cargill, the largest privately-held corporation in the United States by revenue.

Once completed, Beacon Logistics Park, located at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Avenue, will span more than 1.3 million square feet of space, giving tenants the flexibility to expand. The Class A distribution and logistics center is within FTZ 281 and is ready to accommodate tenants’ foreign trade zone needs. The master-planned industrial development, managed by the seasoned team of professionals at Codina Partners, is located within proximity to Okeechobee Rd. (US 27), the Florida Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway and I-75, providing easy access to all of Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

To learn more about Beacon Logistics Park, visit www.beaconlogisticspark.com, follow @BeaconLogisticsPark on Instagram, or contact the Fairchild Partners leasing team at 305-668-0620/[email protected]

About Codina Partners

Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner and stakeholder it serves. Led by an experienced, visionary leadership team, Codina Partners has distinguished itself from other developers and managers by recognizing overlooked opportunities, leaving every community better than they found it, delivering above and beyond service, and producing high-quality work resulting in successful outcomes. Codina Partners’ development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park. To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.

About USAA

The mission of USAA Real Estate is to strengthen the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio and those of its investor clients by acquiring, developing, financing and managing quality real estate investments. The portfolio consists of office, industrial/logistics, multifamily, retail and hotel properties. Visit www.usrealco.com for more information.

