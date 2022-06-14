Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Board and Committee Appointments

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Board and Committee Appointments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Appoints Kent K. Matsumoto, Esq. as director

Appoints Scott V. Fainor as director

YORK, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY) (“the Company”), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”), announces two appointments to its Board of Directors (“the Board”).

Board & Committee Appointments
The Board of Directors has appointed current PeoplesBank Director Kent K. Matsumoto, Esq. as director of the Company effective June 14, 2022. Mr. Matsumoto will serve as a Class A Director of the Company. In addition, he has been appointed to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Company Board of Directors.

Mr. Matsumoto spent 36 years as legal counsel for several publicly held companies and has a broad knowledge of corporate governance. Most recently, he has worked with Viatris Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Company, and Wolters Kluwer Health and Pharma Solutions. Mr. Matsumoto graduated from University of Michigan Law School and the University of Virginia and lives in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Matsumoto was previously appointed to the Board of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, in September 2021.

The Company also announced the appointment of Scott V. Fainor as director of the Company effective June 14, 2022. Mr. Fainor will serve as a Class C Director of the Company. In addition, he has been appointed to the Board’s Risk Management Committee of the Company Board of Directors.

Mr. Fainor is Chairman of Fainor Holdings, a company he launched in 2019 following a distinguished career as a bank executive for 39 years. Most recently, he served as a Group Executive of BB&T after serving as President and CEO of the public company National Penn Bancshares, Inc. Mr. Fainor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Finance from DeSales University, where he formerly served as a Trustee. He lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“The Board of Directors is pleased that Kent and Scott have agreed to join the Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Board. Their extensive experience in board governance and the financial services industry will be invaluable as we seek to continue to grow the Company and enhance shareholder value,” said Cynthia A. Dotzel, Board Chair.

ABOUT CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Additional information can be found on PeoplesBank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

CONTACT: ir@peoplesbanknet.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.