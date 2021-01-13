Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021, which represents a 10 percent increase over the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.10 per common share. In addition, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

