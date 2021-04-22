Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

YORK, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Codorus Valley, or the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank), collectively referred to as the Company, today announced net income of $3.9 million or $0.40 per share basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $3.0 million or ($0.31) per share basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Earnings for the first quarter 2021 increased by 230% over the same period in 2020 as the prior year’s earnings were adversely affected by a loss directly attributable to a single, large commercial lending relationship at PeoplesBank,” stated Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President/CEO. Miller added, “non-interest income increased 29.5 percent in the first quarter, predominately due to higher volumes of mortgages which are being originated and then primarily sold to the secondary market.”

The Corporation’s net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $15.5 million, an increase of $110,000 or 0.7 percent when compared to the net interest income of $15.4 million for the same period in 2020. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.44 percent for the same period in 2020.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.2 million compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2020. The decreased provision expense was attributed primarily to a partial charge off arising from a single, large commercial lending relationship during the prior period. Changes in the external environment created by COVID-19 continue to impact qualitative factors for certain loan segments in the allowance for loan loss analysis. The Corporation’s nonperforming assets ratio was 2.55 percent as of March 31, 2021, an increase from the nonperforming assets ratio as of March 31, 2020 of 1.97 percent. As of March 31, 2021, management believes the Allowance for Loan Losses is adequate, however, changing economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may require future adjustments.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 was $4.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 29.5 percent, as compared to noninterest income of $3.4 million for the first quarter 2020. All categories of noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 showed increases compared to the same period in 2020, except for decreased income from bank owned life insurance and gain on sales of securities.

Noninterest expense was $13.7 million for the first quarter 2021, an increase of $387,000, or 2.9 percent, as compared to noninterest expense of $13.3 million for the first quarter 2020. Personnel, professional and legal expense and other expenses, all increased in the first quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The increases were offset by a decrease in charitable donations due to a change in the timing of those donations.

Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.1 million compared to income tax benefit of $975,000 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 21.6 percent. The effective tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 24.6 percent.

Dividend Declared and Stock Buyback

As recently announced, on April 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on May 11, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2021. The payment of this total $0.13 per share cash dividend for the second quarter 2021 equals that paid in the first quarter 2021.

COVID-19

The rollout of vaccines in the Company’s Pennsylvania and Maryland markets, coupled with the decline in COVID-19 cases compared to the last quarter of 2020, provided the impetus for Management to re-open financial center lobbies. On March 1st, PeoplesBank re-opened all financial center lobbies and reverted to full staffing complements in all financial centers. The re-opening of lobbies in March also resulted in the highest level of new retail deposit account openings since January 2020. March 2021 also set a new record for the highest online banking engagement with retail clients.

Associates

Approximately 38% of associates continue to work remotely on a full or part-time basis. A phased approach and a comprehensive plan to safely return associates working remotely has been developed, and will be implemented as the number of COVID-19 cases decline and after the majority of associates are able to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

Re-Opening

At the time of this release, all Financial Centers are operating with pre-pandemic lobby and drive thru hours, with the exception of two financial centers that are operating with limited lobby hours. All Retirement Community Office lobbies remain open by appointment only with several modifications to ensure the safety of clients and associates. Three Loan Production Offices (Hanover, Centerville, and Bel Air) remain closed.

Client Hardship

PeoplesBank continues to responsibly and prudently extend credit to qualified borrowers. PeoplesBank began accepting applications for the second round of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding on January 20, 2021. PeoplesBank has processed approximately 722 second round PPP loans totaling $72.6 million. These PPP loans support 9,076 jobs. The majority of these loans (83 percent) support small businesses with loan amounts below $150,000, of which a portion (39 percent) support very small businesses with loan amounts below $25,000. Nearly 16 percent of the second round loan applicants were first time applicants of PPP loans.

Other News

Preparations were underway in the first quarter to migrate a large percentage of PeoplesBank’s small business clients to its personal online banking platform. The migration will take place in phases throughout the second quarter 2021. This migration provides many added benefits to clients including seamless access to both personal and business accounts, more robust alerts, and enhanced mobile application functionality. In addition to an improved client experience, this will also improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

On February 18, 2021, limited services facilities at Normandie Ridge and Luther Acres were closed. Both of these offices are in close proximity to full-service Financial Centers. PeoplesBank continues to operate Retirement Community Offices in five communities within its Pennsylvania market.

The Company

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Forward-looking Statements

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. When words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Corporation is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Corporation’s business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Corporation provides greater detail regarding these as well as other factors in its 2020 Form 10-K and 2020 Form 10-Qs, including Risk Factors sections of those reports, and in its subsequent SEC filings. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Larry J. Miller

Chairman, President and CEO

717-747-1500

[email protected] Larry D. Pickett, CPA

Treasurer

717-747-1502

[email protected]

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income $ 18,375 $ 20,189 Interest expense 2,898 4,822 Net interest income 15,477 15,367 Provision for loan losses 1,231 9,435 Noninterest income 4,433 3,423 Noninterest expense 13,706 13,319 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,973 (3,964 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,073 (975 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,900 $ (2,989 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ (0.31 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ (0.31 ) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 426,904 $ 335,793 $ 185,258 Investment securities 181,828 187,595 175,689 Loans 1,592,475 1,560,570 1,487,519 Allowance for loan losses (22,411 ) (21,264 ) (22,838 ) Net loans 1,570,064 1,539,306 1,464,681 Premises and equipment, net 24,816 25,206 26,637 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,198 2,386 3,030 Goodwill 2,301 2,301 2,301 Other assets 70,393 69,612 64,363 Total assets $ 2,278,504 $ 2,162,199 $ 1,921,959 Deposits $ 1,964,063 $ 1,863,539 $ 1,639,347 Borrowed funds 54,342 55,146 77,823 Subordinated debentures 30,622 30,602 0 Operating leases liability 2,325 2,515 3,187 Other liabilities 28,401 12,437 12,006 Shareholders’ equity 198,751 197,960 189,596 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,278,504 $ 2,162,199 $ 1,921,959