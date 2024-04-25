First quarter net income of $4.3 million compared to net income of $7.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $5.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023;

Net interest margin of 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a 66-basis point decrease from the net interest margin of 4.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023;

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.80% for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, a 60-basis point increase from the tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.20% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023;

Year-to-date efficiency ratio of 73.91%; return on average assets of 0.77%; and return on equity of 8.48%;

Cash dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on May 14, 2024, to common stock holders of record on May 7, 2024.

On December 12, 2023, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) and Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (“Orrstown”) announced that the companies entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will merge with and into Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. later this year, subject to receipt of regulatory and shareholder approval. As a result, the Corporation realized merger-related expenses of $118,000 in the first quarter 2024.

YORK, Pa., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”, or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.3 million or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $7.0 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.7 million or 39.1 percent, and compares to net income of $5.5 million or $0.57 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of $1.2 million or 22.0 percent. Excluding the impact of $118,000 in merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $4.3 million(1) and $0.45(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“In the first quarter, the PeoplesBank team continued to work through a challenging banking environment, endeavoring to position the balance sheet for future opportunities, proactively managing credit risk and maintaining both strong capital and liquidity positions. The team remains focused on retaining and expanding client relationships, as evidenced by the loan and deposit growth exhibited in the first quarter, and our longstanding commitment to supporting our community. We are eager to leverage the momentum we’ve generated when we join forces with Orrstown Financial Services later this year to establish the premier regional community bank serving South Central Pennsylvania, Central Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area,” stated Craig L. Kauffman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

(1) Net income excluding merger-related expenses, diluted earnings per share excluding merger-related expenses, tangible book value per share and tangible book value per share without accumulated other comprehensive loss are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Financial Highlights for disclosure and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

REVIEW OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans increased $32.5 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, an annualized growth rate of 7.8 percent, with increases noted in commercial loans of 41.8 percent annualized growth and commercial real estate of 7.1 percent annualized growth. Nonperforming assets increased $3.4 million, or 85.0 percent to $7.4 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The increase was the result of several loans that exhibited deterioration during the quarter. The Bank continues to proactively manage credit quality.

Investment Securities

Investment Securities decreased $10.3 million to $339.5 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $349.8 million at December 31, 2023 due to maturities and paydowns. The tax-equivalent yield on securities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 2.93 percent, compared to 2.68 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2.84 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio was $43.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $40.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $40.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings decreased $26.2 million to $30.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $56.5 million at December 31, 2023. FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings decreased $31.1 million or 50.6 percent from $61.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Deposits

From December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, total Deposits increased $41.7 million, or an annualized growth pace of 8.8 percent, ending the period at $1.92 billion; noninterest-bearing accounts decreased $13.9 million or 3.7 percent; and interest-bearing accounts increased $55.7 million or 3.7 percent. The growth in interest-bearing accounts during the period was primarily attributed to time deposits, which increased $39.7 million or 8.8 percent and money market accounts, which increased $16.5 million or 2.6 percent. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.86 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.43 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2.59 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. As anticipated, the Corporation experienced downward pressure on net interest margin over the past year due to the cost of deposits and the slope of the interest rate curve.

Income Statement

The Corporation’s net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $17.6 million, a decrease of 14.2 percent when compared to $20.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 8.0 percent when compared to $19.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.34 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 4.00 percent for the same period in 2023 and 3.61 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Corporation’s provision for credit losses, which includes provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $116,000 compared to $738,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $767,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Corporation’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed real estate was 0.42 percent at March 31, 2024, a 23.6 percent decrease from the nonperforming assets ratio of 0.55 percent at March 31, 2023 and an 82.6 percent increase from the nonperforming assets ratio of 0.23 at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $4.2 million, an increase of $196,000 or 4.9 percent, compared to noninterest income of $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $64,000 or 1.5 percent compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior year, was primarily due to a loss on sales of securities in the first quarter 2023, offset by lower other income related to swap fees.

Noninterest expense was $16.3 million for the first quarter 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 9.8 percent, as compared to noninterest expense of $14.8 million for the first quarter 2023 and a decrease of $1.0 million or 5.9 percent compared to noninterest expense of $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter 2023, the Corporation announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, merger-related expenses totaled $118,000 and $956,000, respectively, which included due diligence costs, legal expenses and investment banking expenses related to delivery of a fairness opinion to its Board of Directors. The Corporation expects to incur additional merger-related expenses in 2024 as it works toward consummation of the merger with Orrstown and the related merger and integration of PeoplesBank with and into Orrstown Bank. In addition to merger-related expenses, noninterest expense was impacted in the current period by higher other expense due to a reversal of expense in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $1.2 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2023 and $1.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023 was 21.8 percent, 22.2 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $201.0 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million from $199.6 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $4.3 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.6 million during the year. Other changes are related to accumulated other comprehensive loss and issuance of treasury stock.

Book value per share was $20.80 and $20.70 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Tangible book value per share and tangible book value per share without accumulated other comprehensive loss (1) was $20.56 per share and $23.97 per share, respectively, at March 31, 2024 from $20.46 per share and $23.68 per share, respectively, at December 31, 2023, primarily the result of changes in shareholders’ equity discussed above. The Corporation’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.85 percent at March 31, 2024, an increase from 12.79 percent at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, all capital ratios applicable to the Bank were above regulatory minimum levels and the Bank met the “well-capitalized” criteria under current bank regulatory guidelines. (Note that the regulatory “well-capitalized” definition is not applicable to small bank holding companies such as the Corporation).

Liquidity Risk Management

The Bank maintains a well-diversified deposit base and has a comparatively low level of uninsured deposits. At March 31, 2024, 84% of the Bank’s deposits were estimated to be FDIC-insured, and an additional 7% of deposits were fully collateralized.

The overall deposit and liquidity position of the Bank and the Corporation remain positive, with overall deposits exceeding the level at December 31, 2019, the start of the pandemic, by $324.5 million or 20.4 percent.

The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network®, which provides reciprocal deposit alternatives allowing our clients to have the benefit of additional FDIC insurance coverage, and assisting the Bank in the management of its liquidity needs.

Dividend Declared

On April 9, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on May 14, 2024 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2024.

Certain Accounting Matters

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this Press Release. The Corporation’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in this press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate the Corporation’s financial condition and results of operations and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered a substitute for analysis of results under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable measures following the “Financial Highlights” section of this press release.

Annualized, proforma, projected, and estimated numbers used herein are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CVLY”.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2023 Assets Interest bearing deposits with banks $ 11,128 $ 10,882 $ 83,266 Cash and due from banks 15,534 22,809 19,999 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,662 33,691 103,265 Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost $382,516 at March 31, 2024 and $390,397 at December 31, 2023, respectively) 339,495 349,767 349,850 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 3,186 3,146 2,955 Loans held for sale 958 822 0 Loans (net of deferred fees of $3,636 – 2024 and $3,752 – 2023) 1,739,269 1,705,608 1,647,881 Less-allowance for credit losses (21,645 ) (20,506 ) (21,544 ) Net loans 1,717,624 1,685,102 1,626,337 Premises and equipment, net 19,090 19,563 21,297 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,591 2,746 2,933 Goodwill 2,301 2,301 2,301 Other assets 96,686 97,660 89,789 Total assets $ 2,208,593 $ 2,194,798 $ 2,198,727 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 365,358 $ 379,288 $ 453,351 Interest bearing 1,549,705 1,494,054 1,436,034 Total deposits 1,915,063 1,873,342 1,889,385 Short-term borrowings 30,314 56,541 61,371 Long-term debt and junior subordinated debt 11,513 11,520 11,543 Subordinated notes – face amount $31,000 (less discount and debt issuance cost of $135 at March 31, 2024 and $155 at December 31, 2023) 30,865 30,845 30,784 Operating leases liabilities 2,687 2,848 3,059 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 1,503 2,278 2,135 Other liabilities 15,654 17,819 15,504 Total liabilities 2,007,599 1,995,193 2,013,781 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $2.50 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 0 Common stock, par value $2.50 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued: 9,883,660 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; and shares outstanding: 9,662,378 at March 31, 2024 and 9,642,851 at December 31, 2023 24,709 24,709 24,709 Additional paid-in capital 142,816 142,633 142,098 Retained earnings 71,249 68,633 55,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,911 ) (31,082 ) (30,941 ) Treasury stock shares outstanding, at cost: 221,282 shares at March 31, 2024 and 240,809 at December 31, 2023 (4,869 ) (5,288 ) (6,376 ) Total shareholders’ equity 200,994 199,605 184,946 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,208,593 $ 2,194,798 $ 2,198,727

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,855 $ 26,967 $ 23,034 Investment securities: Taxable 2,651 2,781 2,457 Tax-exempt 109 108 101 Dividends 74 (90 ) 17 Other 155 176 684 Total interest income 29,844 29,942 26,293 Interest expense Deposits 10,738 9,800 5,137 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 878 385 38 Long-term debt and junior subordinated debt 217 222 194 Subordinated notes 369 369 369 Total interest expense 12,202 10,776 5,738 Net interest income 17,642 19,166 20,555 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses – loans 891 (833 ) 492 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses – unfunded commitments (775 ) 66 246 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,526 19,933 19,817 Noninterest income Trust and investment services fees 1,421 1,261 1,202 Income from mutual fund, annuity and insurance sales 314 299 369 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,455 1,529 1,485 Income from bank owned life insurance 414 405 322 Other income 467 773 862 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 105 27 10 (Loss) gain on sale of assets held for sale 0 (54 ) 118 Loss on sales of securities 0 0 (388 ) Total noninterest income 4,176 4,240 3,980 Noninterest expense Personnel 9,879 10,031 9,042 Occupancy of premises, net 894 926 978 Furniture and equipment 828 924 838 Professional and legal 283 444 467 Marketing 312 304 276 FDIC insurance 246 244 250 Debit card processing 470 520 478 External data processing 1,111 1,015 1,010 Merger-related expenses 118 956 0 Committee & Director Fees 320 617 358 PA shares tax 363 303 343 Impaired (recovery of) loan carrying cost 74 (119 ) (98 ) Other 1,363 1,120 869 Total noninterest expense 16,261 17,285 14,811 Income before income taxes 5,441 6,888 8,986 Provision for income taxes 1,186 1,435 1,994 Net income $ 4,255 $ 5,453 $ 6,992 Net income per share, basic 0.44 0.57 0.73 Net income per share, diluted 0.44 0.57 0.73

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarterly 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Earnings and Per Share Data (1) (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 4,255 $ 5,453 $ 5,917 $ 6,611 $ 6,992 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 0.73 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Book value per share $ 20.80 $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 20.56 $ 20.46 $ 18.82 $ 19.10 $ 19.04 Tangible book value per share without AOCI (8) $ 23.97 $ 23.68 $ 23.28 $ 22.81 $ 22.26 Average shares outstanding 9,649 9,629 9,616 9,600 9,585 Average diluted shares outstanding 9,670 9,644 9,631 9,610 9,612 Performance Ratios (%) Return on average assets (3) 0.77 1.00 1.08 1.22 1.29 Return on average equity (3) 8.48 11.69 12.64 14.17 15.45 Net interest margin (4) 3.34 3.61 3.64 3.81 4.00 Efficiency ratio (5) 73.91 73.28 66.95 64.19 59.05 Net overhead ratio (3)(6) 2.19 2.40 2.14 2.10 1.93 Asset Quality Ratios (%) Net loan charge-offs to average loans (3) (0.06 ) 0.03 (0.15 ) 0.20 0.15 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (7) 1.24 1.20 1.26 1.23 1.31 Nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed real estate 0.42 0.23 0.47 0.70 0.55 Capital Ratios (%) Average equity to average assets 9.10 8.57 8.55 8.58 8.38 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.80 10.75 10.50 10.38 10.20 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.85 12.79 12.52 12.37 12.19 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.40 13.35 13.08 12.94 12.76 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.34 16.23 16.01 15.85 15.75 (1) per share amounts and shares outstanding were adjusted for stock dividends (2) non-GAAP measure – book value less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; see reconciliation below (3) annualized for the quarterly periods presented (4) net interest income (tax-equivalent) as a percentage of average interest earning assets (5) noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income (tax-equivalent) (6) noninterest expense less noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (7) excludes loans held for sale (8) non-GAAP measure – book value less accumulated other comprehensive income; see reconciliation below Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Tangible Book Value and Tangible Book Value without AOCI and Adjusted Net Income) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 200,994 $ 199,605 $ 183,363 $ 185,869 $ 184,946 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (2,301 ) (2,301 ) (2,302 ) (2,302 ) (2,303 ) Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 198,693 $ 197,304 $ 181,061 $ 183,567 $ 182,643 Add: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 32,911 31,082 42,869 35,650 30,941 Tangible Shareholders’ Equity without AOCI $ 231,604 $ 228,386 $ 223,930 $ 219,217 $ 213,584 Common Shares Outstanding 9,662 9,644 9,619 9,611 9,594 Book Value Per Share $ 20.80 $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 Effect of Intangible Assets (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.56 $ 20.46 $ 18.82 $ 19.10 $ 19.04 Book Value Per Share $ 20.80 $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 Effect of Intangible Assets and AOCI 3.17 2.98 4.22 3.47 2.98 Tangible Book Value Per Share without AOCI $ 23.97 $ 23.68 $ 23.28 $ 22.81 $ 22.26 Quarterly 2024 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 9,670 9,644 9,612 Net Income $ 4,255 $ 5,453 $ 6,992 Plus: Merger-related expenses 118 956 – Less: Related tax effect 25 200 – Adjusted Net Income $ 4,348 $ 6,209 $ 6,992 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.73 This report contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitation as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of the Corporation’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance because it believes this measure is material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.