Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed, in a new study by market research firm Fact.MR on the coenzyme Q10 market.

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global coenzyme Q10 market is estimated to be valued at US$ 689.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

CoQ10 is available in various foods. It acts as an antioxidant and protects cells from damage and plays an important part in metabolism. CoQ10 is a naturally occurring nutrient-like coenzyme that plays a key role in the production of 95% energy at the cellular level.

Within the body, the biggest producer and consumer of energy is the heart muscle, which requires ample amounts of CoQ10 to keep it running optimally every day. Hence, the demand for coenzyme Q10 is likely to increase with the growing healthcare sector. Further, increasing government investment in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to open multiple doors for the coenzyme Q10 manufacturer.

Over the period, rising awareness regarding health and well-being has forced governments across the globe to increase their investment in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, which in turn drives the coenzyme Q10 consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global coenzyme Q10 market is projected to grow at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 1,381.9 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 5.8% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

US is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023–2033

North America is likely to represent 26.3% of the coenzyme Q10 market share

China market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period

Coenzyme Q10 for pharmaceuticals is likely to dominate the maximum market share in the forecast period

“Emphasis on Leading an Active Lifestyle to Spur the Consumption of Coenzyme Q10, During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Coenzyme Q10 Industry Research

By Product Type : Ubiquinone Ubiquinol

By Production Method : Microbial Fermentation Chemical Synthesis

By End-Use Industry : Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Other

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 689.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 1,381.9 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023–2033) 7.2% CAGR North America Market Share (2023) 26.3% No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Market Growth Strategies

Manufacturers in the coenzyme Q10 market are focusing on strategic collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, which is likely to help companies in improving production capacity as well as their presence in the untapped markets. Long-term trade relations with the end-users and suppliers enable market titans to survive during unfavorable trade situations.

For instance, in 2021 Kaneka Corporation launched Watashi no Chikara Q10-Yogurt. This product offers the consumer a convenient option to fulfill the dietary requirement of the CoQ10.

Key Companies Profiled

Kaneka Corporation

Xiamen Kingdomway Group

Nisshin Seifun Group

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc.

Tishcon Corporation

Pharmavite LLC

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the coenzyme Q10 market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (ubiquinone and ubiquinol), production method (microbial fermentation and chemical synthesis), end-use industry (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and other), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

