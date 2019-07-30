COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COF) resulting from allegations that Capital One may have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Capital One securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Capital One Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected] .

On July 29, 2019, Capital One announced that a hacker had accessed the personal information of more than 100 million customers and potential customers. Information, including credit scores, payment history, and transaction data were accessed. Approximately 140,000 U.S. customers’ social-security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were accessed.

On this news Capital One Stock fell substantially in after-hours trading.

