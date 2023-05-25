Coffee Concentrates Market Research Report Information by Variety (Arabica and Robusta), By Caffeine Content (Regular and Decaffeinated), By Product Type (Top Roast Coffee Concentrate, Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Iced Coffee Concentrate, and Black Coffee Concentrate), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), The global coffee concentrates market , Information by Product, By Distribution, by Region will touch USD 2.37 billion at a 3.80% CAGR by 2032, as per the present Market Research Future report.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The market for coffee concentrates has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The need for coffee concentrates had improved as more individuals started making coffee at home as a result of the closure of numerous coffee shops and cafes owing to lockdowns and social distancing measures. The manufacturing & distribution of the coffee concentrates have been impacted by the pandemic’s effects on the worldwide supply chain. There are shortages in few areas and higher costs in others as a result of factory closures and trade restrictions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 2.37 Billion CAGR 3.80% (2023 to 2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Variety, Caffeine Content, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing consumption of coffee among the population



Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global coffee concentrates market report include:

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Inc.

Kraft Foods Group

S&D Coffee Inc.

Aspen Beverage Group

LLC

Christopher Bean Coffee Company

Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd.

Death Wish Coffee Company LLC

and Kohana Coffee.

Drivers:

Increase in Coffee Consumption to Boost Market Growth

The market for ready-to-drink beverages is growing, and one of the key market factors for coffee concentrate is the coffee industry. Coffee is one amid the most popular drinks in the world. As ready-to-drink products become more popular, there is an increase in the need for coffee concentrates. Because of their busy lives, consumers are opting for condensed coffee over regular coffee. The growing popularity of instant coffee in homes and workplaces is expected to boost the market. The market has grown as more cafes emerge in emerging countries.

Opportunities:

Increase in Working Population to offer Robust Opportunities

A noteworthy factor in the growth of the coffee industry has been the rise of the working population, & coffee concentrates have become a well-liked and practical option for individuals to enjoy their preferred beverage on the move.

Restraints and Challenges:

Side Effects of Caffeine to act as Market Restraint

The side effects of caffeine, high production cost due to the need for specialized equipment and processes, lack of awareness, and shelf life limitations may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global coffee concentrates market is bifurcated based on variety, caffeine content, product type, and distribution channel.

By variety, Arabica will lead the market over the forecast period. Owing to its sweet flavor and silky texture, Arabica is considered better than robusta.

By caffeine content, regular will domineer the market over the forecast period for its advantages over the decaffeinated coffee like better metabolic and mental health. Its effectiveness to reduce liver damage risks makes regular coffee the recommended option.

By product type, top roast coffee concentrate will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Owing to the simplicity of consumption and customers fast-paced lifestyle it has gained more recognition over conventional coffee.

By distribution channel, online retail will have the lions share in this market in the assessment period. The expansion of the online sales channels is aiding market participants to reach their target audience. The rapidly expanding urbanization of the world needs a variety of food goods that boosts the need for the worldwide market for coffee concentrates.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Coffee Concentrates Market

In 2022, this market will be dominated by the North American market region. The United States, a world leader in this sector, produces and distributes the majority of the supply of coffee concentrate in the world. Ideal growing conditions, plenty of resources for production, & a sophisticated infrastructure to facilitate efficient distribution are just a few factors that contribute to this dominance. Due to widespread frequent coffee use by consumers, North America is experiencing rapid expansion in the market for coffee concentrates. Additionally, the regional market expansion for coffee concentrates has been aided by the notable drop in the usage of carbonated beverages.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Coffee Concentrates Market

In 2022, the Coffee Concentrates market in Europe held the second-largest market share. A new line of coffee concentrates is being introduced by European businesses, and the company is also assisting the coffee-growing regions by funding their social, economic, & environmental initiatives. Additionally, the UK Coffee Concentrates market had the quickest rate of growth in the European region, while the Coffee Concentrates market in Germany had the largest market share. The market is expected to experience significant expansion in Europe as demand for single origin, high-quality coffees rises. Additionally, the region’s increased use of coffee concentrates has accelerated market expansion.

Industry Updates:

April 2023- A Singaporean coffee start-up has hopes to grow throughout South East Asia and offer its cold brew concentrates & ready-to-drink goods in supermarkets. Wake The Crew currently sells its products online on its website, on e-commerce sites like Shopee and Lazada’s RedMart, and sporadically at pop-up events, farmers’ markets, & artisanal events. Products from Wake The Crew include cold brew soap bars, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in 240ml, and tea and coffee concentrates in 500ml bottles.

