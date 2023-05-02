The coffee chain founded in Oregon is opening its fifth location in the Denver metro area

Black Rock Coffee Bar Storefront Black Rock Coffee BarOpens on May 5 in Parker, Colorado

Portland, Oregon, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its presence in the Denver metro area with the addition of a new store in Parker, just 26 miles outside of Denver. This addition brings the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar stores to more than 125 in the U.S.

Located at 10157 Parkglenn Way just off of S. Parker Road, the popular boutique coffee chain is set to open on Friday, May 5, 2023. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

“We are extremely excited about the Parker store opening. This location has a special story that is a testament to the amazing connections that our baristas can form with the customers they serve,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Years ago, McKenzie Smith and Keynan Parker, our leaders in Colorado, formed a close bond with the owners of the Parker property and through that relationship, we were able to secure a lease for the excellent piece of land where our Parker location will now open. Because McKenzie and Keynan lived out the values of Black Rock day in and day out, we are now able to serve the wonderful community of Parker.”

Incorporating Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design, the new Parker store promises to provide an environment where customers can enjoy industry-leading speed of service when ordering their favorite drinks.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles – coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.



About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment

Black Rock Coffee Bar Storefront

CONTACT: Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com