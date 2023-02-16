Coffee Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Variety (Arabica, Robusta and Others), By Form (Whole and Ground), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Coffee Market Information By Variety, Form, Distribution Channel – Forecast till 2030″; the market will reach USD 112.8 billion by 2030 at a 5.12% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Since coffee is among the most consumed beverages worldwide, coffee beans are the second most traded commodity on the international market after gasoline. The production of coffee in more than 50 nations involves more than 25 million growers worldwide. Numerous health advantages of organic coffee contribute to its increased popularity. The most widely consumed caffeinated beverage is coffee, made from roasted coffee beans that are taken from particular species of the Coffea plant. It is made in various ways and given both hot and cold. Additionally, robusta and arabica are two of the market’s most often consumed coffee varieties. The coffee belt area of the world, situated along the equator, is where all commercially farmed coffee is harvested. This is so that the coffee crop may thrive in the rich soil, temperate climate, filtered sunlight, and regular rainfall that the coffee belt offers.

Additionally, coffee has been linked to various health advantages, including a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better focus and alertness, and more energy. For instance, it has high levels of polyphenols, including flavonoids, catechins, and antioxidants. These contain the damaging free radicals already present in the body, stopping them from doing extensive cellular damage. Additionally, studies have shown that drinking coffee lowers cholesterol, increases immunity, promotes weight loss, guards against neurological illnesses, and prevents certain cancers. Customers also use coffee-related goods like cold coffee, café latte, and cappuccino as refreshing drinks. Additionally, a rise in coffee consumption outside the home portends an increase in coffee consumption in the upcoming years. Thus, it is expected that this increase will fuel the expansion of the global coffee market. The global market for coffee is expected to be driven by shifting consumer patterns and the health advantages of coffee.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 112.8 billion CAGR 5.12% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Variety, Form, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased demand for certified coffee products health advantages of coffee drinking

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable companies in the coffee market are:

Market Drivers:

To improve their products and increase their market share, coffee producers implement cutting-edge technologies in their manufacturing processes. Coffee’s popularity has soared since the introduction of coffee pods and capsules because of its improved accessibility, simplicity of use, decreased time and effort needed for preparation, and environmentally friendly packaging. As a result, coffee capsules and pods are becoming increasingly popular in many workplaces. Furthermore, there is a global trend toward higher coffee intake due to the increased public knowledge of the health advantages of coffee. The desire for certified coffee products is rising, consumers are accepting single-serve coffee brew systems, and the top competitors in the coffee market are always innovating. These are just a few of the factors that are driving the coffee business. Consumers are now more conscious of where their buys are made and how they are made than they were a few years ago.

This is particularly relevant to the supply chains for food and beverage items like coffee. Consumers seek certified coffee goods to confirm the legitimacy of their coffee purchases. Concerns among customers regarding poverty, social inequality, and environmental degradation have fueled the market’s need for sustainably grown brands and labels. Due to its superior flavor and quality, some customers in developed economies are anticipated to move from instant coffee to coffee beverages. Instant coffee was formerly seen as a high-end commodity, but as its younger client base has started to dwindle, the market’s dynamics are shifting. Global awareness of sustainable food and beverages is growing due to increased social media promotion. In addition, people’s awareness of their health is growing daily. Additionally, media like the internet, TV, and newspapers aid in learning about the benefits of organic foods, especially coffee.

Market Restraints:

Compared to Europe and North America, these nations have a lower adoption rate for coffee capsules and pods. The main reasons why coffee capsules and pods aren’t widely used and known in developing countries include their low availability, sparse presence of market participants in remote areas, and high prices.

COVID 19 Analysis

Social media is where many active individuals learn about organic coffee and are likelier to try it. Because organic coffee is produced without the use of chemicals or pesticides, it has benefits like fewer negative effects. Therefore, more social media knowledge and fewer coffee side effects create new market opportunities for active industry stakeholders to advertise, promote, and increase their presence.

Market Segmentation

By category, the market includes conventional and organic. By distribution channel, the market includes store based and non-stored-based. By product type, the market includes fresh coffee and coffee pods & capsules.

Regional Insights

The creation of new items with technological advances, the rising demand for convenient coffee capsules and pods, and the deployment of automatic bean-to-cup machines are just a few of the causes that may be credited to the domination of the regional market. Additionally, a sizeable portion of the worldwide coffee market is accounted for by Asia-Pacific. It is projected that several factors, including widespread urbanization and the expanding middle-income population group, will fuel market expansion in the area. During the projected period, these variables are also anticipated to boost the demand for coffee. Higher consumer disposable incomes per capita have also contributed to increased coffee sales. Customers are willing to pay more for coffee goods with value-added features. Japan is one of the nations that enjoy drinking tea. The expansion of the coffee market within the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by an increase in coffee consumption throughout the year. Additionally, major coffee producers are focusing on the Asia-Pacific region and increasing the sales volume of coffee and coffee-related goods. To increase coffee consumption, these firms are launching numerous new products.



