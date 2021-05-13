Cogent Growth Partners Advises WorkSmart in Acquisition of IT Services Firm LAN Systems

Second transaction of 2021 is the fifth deal WorkSmart has closed with Cogent providing M&A advisory services

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogent Growth Partners, a buy-side advisor and intermediary for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the IT Services sector, today announced the successful closing of WorkSmart’s second acquisition of the year and its fifth acquisition working with Cogent Growth Partners.

“Cogent consistently identifies companies with a strong local presence in IT managed services for us to consider as part of our growth-by-acquisition strategy,” said Clay Harris, President and CEO of WorkSmart. “LAN Systems definitely fit that description. Cogent’s ability to find strong companies with like cultures and values is unparalleled.”

Cogent identified LAN Systems, a full services IT support firm located in Berkeley Lake, Georgia, as a potential acquisition candidate for WorkSmart, the company that simplifies IT for small business. Cogent then served as the intermediary, assisting both companies in due diligence, deal negotiation and transaction completion. Financial details of the transaction, which closed February 28, 2021, were not disclosed.

“WorkSmart and LAN Systems share a passion for helping small businesses be more efficient and more productive through technology,” explained Bruce Teichman, Cogent Growth Partners Executive Vice President and Partner. “When LAN Systems’ CEO Mary Hester was considering exiting her company, she was open to conversations with Cogent when they reached out, especially since Cogent’s known for focusing on the fit between businesses. She wanted to make sure that her clients and employees, which include her daughter, would be a good match for the company that acquired LAN Systems.”

WorkSmart, which is focused on simplifying IT using the right mix of people, systems and technologies, has been executing an acquisition-fueled growth to accelerate its own growth during the last several years, working with Cogent all along the way. The company’s 100 staff members deploy and manage IT solutions for business owners who want maximum uptime and data security, among other IT Services.

About Cogent Growth Partners

Cogent Growth Partners, LLC, a buy-side intermediary for mergers and acquisitions, taps into the in-organic growth opportunities found by combining America’s 20,000+ IT businesses. Cogent has brought buyers and sellers together for over a decade, closing more than 135 deals, and still counting. Cogent accelerates the M&A timeline using a set of proprietary tools and processes that enable buyers and sellers to stay focused on running their respective businesses, while Cogent does the heavy lifting. Anyone who wants to know why Cogent is different, need look no further than our business card: “Providing Transaction Therapy™ for IT Business Owners Since 2010.” For more information on M&A in the IT Services sector and buy-side intermediary services, please visit www.cogentmergers.com or email us at [email protected], or call 678-820-5288.

