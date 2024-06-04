TacitRed tactical attack surface management ranked as a leading vendor with distinguished technology excellence

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogility , a leader in continuous intelligence software, today announced that global advisory firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has recognized the company’s TacitRed tactical attack surface intelligence solution as a top technology leader in the new 2024 SPARK™ Matrix for digital threat intelligence management solutions. Cogility TacitRed delivers fully curated, prioritized, and detailed active threat intelligence that empowers security teams to take decisive actions on compromised and at-imminent-risk assets.

The SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of the global Digital Threat Intelligence market, including market overview, key capabilities, competitive analysis and differentiators, and vendor profiles for users to evaluate different providers. Customers can see the full competitive ratings and obtain the report by visiting https://tacitred.com/dtim2024/ .

Cogility TacitRed was ranked among the highest in technology excellence for its usability, fully-curated findings, ability to identify and prioritize active threats, and actionable contextualization. The SPARK Matrix report surveyed customers who shared how TacitRed has significantly enhanced their cyber threat response and risk assessment processes – praising the SaaS solution for its comprehensive, real-time threat intelligence, which eliminated the need for additional tools. Customers also acknowledged how TacitRed improved their ability to identify and mitigate serious threats and facilitated better data sharing across teams.

“TacitRed placed among overall market leaders owing to factors such as its distinguished use of Expert AI and multi-source event stream processing to produce curated findings of active compromised and imminent threats, and its comprehensive attack details and available API enabling security teams to make faster, informed response decisions,” said Riya Tomar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “Beyond TacitRed’s on-demand coverage and intuitive interface, customers highlighted the quality, depth, and speed of TacitRed’s curated threat intelligence findings. They observed its effective ability to identify serious issues when compared to other vendors.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions highlighted Cogility TacitRed’s key capabilities:

Integrated threat intelligence, external attack surface management, and third-party risk features

Continuous external attack surface discovery, analysis, mapping, and monitoring

Curated active threat findings with evidence by applying advanced Expert AI threat modeling and stateful event stream processing

Intelligence synthesis that dynamically analyzes terabytes of proprietary and public internet, threat traffic signal, and intelligence data sources

Enumerated threats and attacks across command and control, malware, and persistent threats, compromised credential and session use, and more

“Organizations need tools that readily enable their security teams to assess risk, prevent exposures, and contain issues faster and more efficiently. TacitRed does just that – it’s easy to start, see immediate, impactful results, and fully integrate,” said Jeremy Turner, head of cyber and risk at Cogility. “Being recognized as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management Solutions is a significant achievement, and it underscores the importance of modernizing security analysts’ capability and capacity—beginning with curated, validated, and prioritized high-impact threat data rather than sifting through massive threat noise and intelligence data that is often irrelevant, outdated, and inaccurate.”

Security operations, threat analysts, and cyber risk analysts can try TacitRed for a free 30-day evaluation by visiting https://www.tacitred.com/trynow .

About TacitRed

Cogility TacitRed™ empowers security analysts to take immediate, decisive actions to mitigate impactful cyber exposures by taking advantage of unparalleled tactical attack surface intelligence – fully curated, prioritized, and detailed. The SaaS solution continuously analyzes global internet and threat intelligence of entities and adversaries to provide actionable insight of over 18 million U.S. businesses on-demand. Subscribers can examine compromised and at-imminent-risk assets with complete threat scoring, attack stage, and findings context. As a result, organizations can optimize resources, mitigate data breach exposure, proactively improve their security posture, and help reduce supply chain risk. To learn more, visit www.tacitred.com .

About Cogility

Cogility offers continuous intelligence software that provides integrated, real-time, and predictive decision advantage for government and commercial organizations. Cogility’s platform, Cogynt, delivers unified stream data analysis from massive and diverse signals. It leverages no-code modeling and patented Hierarchical Complex Event Processing to produce high-confidence results with full traceability. Cogynt is cloud-scalable, open system interoperable, and deployed non-disruptively. This Expert AI approach empowers subject matter experts to directly optimize product delivery and enable workflow efficiency – generating critical intelligence with rapid time to value. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com .

About the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

