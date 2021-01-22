Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cognetics EXCEL Supplement, Super-Food for the Brain and Mind, Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

Cognetics EXCEL Supplement, Super-Food for the Brain and Mind, Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Health and Wellness Portal Carries Cognetics’ Multi-Faceted Brain Supplement

Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website, announced this week it has partnered with Cognetics, a company specializing in a multi-faceted supplement, which was developed to improve mental acuity.

Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website, announced this week it has partnered with Cognetics, a company specializing in a multi-faceted supplement, which was developed to improve mental acuity.

Cognetics EXCEL’s formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

Cognetics EXCEL’s formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website, announced this week it has partnered with Cognetics, a company specializing in a multi-faceted supplement, which was developed to improve mental acuity.

“We are excited about Vitabeauti.com becoming a distribution partner of Cognetics EXCEL,” said Matthew Denneny, managing director and founder of Cognetics Group. “We are expanding our retail network for Cognetics EXCEL, a nootropic that provides the brain with the nourishment it needs to function optimally.”

Cognetics EXCEL’s formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

Denneny said the Cognetics Group believes in complete transparency.

“We outline all of the ingredients in the Cognetics EXCEL formulation because we believe customers should be aware of what they are consuming,” Denneny said. “We try to educate our consumers so they can make informed decisions based on accurate information.”

Nootropics have moved into society’s mainstream ever since the movie Limitless in 2011.

“The movie, which is about a man who takes a pill and accesses 100 percent of his brain, brought a lot of attention to brain supplements. Over the last year due to the pandemic, people are becoming increasingly focused on their health and are looking for ways to live optimally, which is difficult in the current climate when about 30 percent of American adults get less than six hours or less of sleep every night,” he said.

Healthline.com reports that lack of sleep can lead to memory issues, lack of concentration and thinking, mood changes, accidents, weakened immunity, and weight gain.

A new problem for the 64 percent of people working from home now is called “pandemic fatigue, brain fog, or COVID brain.”

Denneny said Cognetics EXCEL can help people focus during these stressful times.

“Just like people who take their daily vitamins, Cognetics EXCEL is a daily supplement for the brain,” Denneny said. “Cognetics EXCEL provides food for our brains and nutrition for our minds supporting individuals who lack focus, experience brain fog, and have trouble with their memory.”

Denneny said the Cognetics Group developed a formula that gives people a cognitive edge to excel in today’s fast-paced society.

“We packed Cognetics EXCEL with nine powerful and all-natural nootropic ingredients, which are blended perfectly to provide you with the ultimate cognitive enhancement,” he added.

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com.

Attachments

  • Cognetics EXCEL
  • Cognetics EXCEL Nootropic 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
Cognetics Group LTD
561-421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.