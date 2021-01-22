Cognetics EXCEL Supplement, Super-Food for the Brain and Mind, Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website, announced this week it has partnered with Cognetics, a company specializing in a multi-faceted supplement, which was developed to improve mental acuity.

“We are excited about Vitabeauti.com becoming a distribution partner of Cognetics EXCEL,” said Matthew Denneny, managing director and founder of Cognetics Group. “We are expanding our retail network for Cognetics EXCEL, a nootropic that provides the brain with the nourishment it needs to function optimally.”

Denneny said the Cognetics Group believes in complete transparency.

“We outline all of the ingredients in the Cognetics EXCEL formulation because we believe customers should be aware of what they are consuming,” Denneny said. “We try to educate our consumers so they can make informed decisions based on accurate information.”

Nootropics have moved into society’s mainstream ever since the movie Limitless in 2011.

“The movie, which is about a man who takes a pill and accesses 100 percent of his brain, brought a lot of attention to brain supplements. Over the last year due to the pandemic, people are becoming increasingly focused on their health and are looking for ways to live optimally, which is difficult in the current climate when about 30 percent of American adults get less than six hours or less of sleep every night,” he said.

Healthline.com reports that lack of sleep can lead to memory issues, lack of concentration and thinking, mood changes, accidents, weakened immunity, and weight gain.

A new problem for the 64 percent of people working from home now is called “ pandemic fatigue , brain fog, or COVID brain.”

Denneny said Cognetics EXCEL can help people focus during these stressful times.

“Just like people who take their daily vitamins, Cognetics EXCEL is a daily supplement for the brain,” Denneny said. “Cognetics EXCEL provides food for our brains and nutrition for our minds supporting individuals who lack focus, experience brain fog, and have trouble with their memory.”

Denneny said the Cognetics Group developed a formula that gives people a cognitive edge to excel in today’s fast-paced society.

“We packed Cognetics EXCEL with nine powerful and all-natural nootropic ingredients, which are blended perfectly to provide you with the ultimate cognitive enhancement,” he added.

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com.

