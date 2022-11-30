IDC – Cogniac Graphic IDC – Cogniac Graphic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a leader in enterprise-class computer vision software, was identified as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape report: Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Software Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.

“Cogniac should be considered by all organizations looking to build and deploy CV to support complex use cases,” said IDC’s Worldwide CV and AI Technology Research Director, Matt Arcaro. “Cogniac’s CV platform and capabilities have been designed to address the holistic needs of customers from data preparation to model training and validation to deployment and life-cycle management all through its low-code/no-code UI/UX.”

This IDC MarketScape report marks an important step forward in the rapid growth of the Computer Vision category as businesses are adopting this technology into their mission critical processes. With other emerging technologies that are also shaping this 4th generation of the Industrial Revolution, computer vision is playing a key role to help businesses make the most of their digital transformation efforts.

“IDC’s research on computer vision is putting a spotlight on how significant this form of artificial intelligence is changing the way industry leaders operate and grow their businesses,” said Cogniac’s Chief Executive Officer, Quinn Curtis. “Customers are waking up to the idea that visual AI use cases can drive speed, efficiency, accuracy, and provide a great ROI across an organization, and we have always known that at Cogniac we are a leader in the space. We were happy to see that belief validated in this report.”

Download a copy of this report here.

Source: “IDC MarketScape Worldwide General-Purpose Computer Vision AI Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment”, IDC # US49776422, November 2022.

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac is a global leader in AI-powered visual analysis enabling organizations to extract reliable, specific, and actionable intelligence from their abundant raw visual data. Cogniac’s low-code/no-code platform – implementing the latest in deep neural network AI technology under the hood – is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications to maximize the performance of critical operational processes. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Contact:

Steven Hartman

CMO

E: steven.hartman@cogniac.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d733224e-7477-43e1-8fbd-0e86f039bfb7