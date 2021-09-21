Cogniac Named a Rockwell Automation Technology Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis software, today announced that it has joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™.

The inclusion of Cogniac as a member of the Technology Partner program within the Rockwell Partner Ecosystem will bring comprehensive AI vision solutions to the broad community of manufacturing and logistics companies leveraging Rockwell technologies. Cogniac’s AI vision platform seamlessly integrates into current workflows and scales with an organization utilizing proprietary EdgeFlow and cloud technologies.

“We’re thrilled to be a Technology Partner with one of the global leaders in industrial automation,” said Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer at Cogniac. “Rockwell’s focus on the future of technology implementation in manufacturing and the Internet of Things (IoT) aligns with our core model of driving efficiency at enterprise scale. We believe our technology and Rockwell’s Partner Ecosystem are leading the AI industrial revolution.”

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ serves as the foundation for achieving mutually beneficial, superior business outcomes. Rockwell differentiates by combining access to the top end-to-end industrial technology, expert support and services, trusted partner and customer relationships, and a broad global presence. Their ecosystem of top operation and information technology organizations around the globe enables partners and customers to increase efficiency and efficacy, and achieve standout success.

“Cogniac helps operations deliver smart continuous improvement through visual data management and automation,” said Anne Baryenbruch, Technology Partner Manager, Rockwell. “We are excited to welcome Cogniac into our PartnerNetwork to continue to best serve our customers and their needs.”

About Cogniac

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize exceptional levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.cogniac.ai

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

