NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) announced that the first clinical trial site has been activated and can begin recruiting participants for the 540-patient Phase 2 START study of CT1812 in adults with early Alzheimer’s disease. The University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging (SBCoA) is the first of approximately 50 sites in North America that has been activated by the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC). The ACTC, founded in 2018 with funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, is one of the NIA’s largest public-private partnerships.

“Our START study represents a unique and important opportunity for Cognition to study CT1812 in people with early Alzheimer’s disease,” added Cognition president and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi. While trials in this patient population are crucial, the long treatment period required to show a change in cognition can be overly burdensome for small biotechnology companies. Without the support of the ACTC and the NIA’s $81 million grant, we would likely not be in a position to offer these research participants the opportunity to test an oral once-daily medication that may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It is incredibly exciting and humbling to have reached the stage where patient recruitment can finally begin.”

The randomized placebo-controlled START trial is being conducted at approximately 50 sites in North America including over 30 premier academic institutions that are part of the ACTC network. An estimated 540 adults with early Alzheimer’s disease (MMSE 20-30) who have elevated beta amyloid (Aβ) will be randomized to receive once-daily oral CT1812 or placebo for 18 months. CT1812 is an investigational oral, small molecule designed to bind to a receptor on synapses and prevent the toxic effects of soluble Aβ oligomers on neurons.

“The hard work from our dedicated team of clinical program managers, statisticians, biomarker experts, and recruitment, retention and diversity leaders has paid off with the activation of the site at the SBCoA,” concluded Paul Aisen, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Southern California and director of the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the team at SBCoA and other investigators who are working to bring their sites online so we can begin screening people with early Alzheimer’s disease who are interested in becoming participants in the START study.”

To date, CT1812 has been studied in over 200 healthy volunteers and adults with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The tolerability profile of CT1812 has been consistent throughout clinical development. Most adverse events have been mild to moderate in severity with no deaths and no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. We have observed mild and transient elevations of liver enzymes without any other indications of liver injury, which returned to normal after cessation of treatment.

More information about the START study may be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under trial identifier NCT05531656.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental, orally delivered, small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression. CT1812 is currently in development for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the SHINE study (NCT03507790) and dementia with Lewy bodies in the SHIMMER study (NCT05225415).

About the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC)

The ACTC, funded by the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health (grant number U24AG057437), provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The consortium, jointly based at the University of Southern California, Harvard University and the Mayo Clinic, includes expert units to support clinical trial design, biostatistics, informatics, medical safety, regulatory oversight, recruitment, clinical operations, data management, site monitoring, a biomarker laboratory and repository and neuroimaging. The ACTC includes 35 primary clinical sites across the United States.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of investigational σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com.

