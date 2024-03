PURCHASE, N.Y., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cognition,” the “Company” or “We”) (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing product candidates designed to treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,571,428 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock was sold at a price to the public of $1.75 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $11.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund research, clinical development, process development and manufacturing of Cognition’s product candidates, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268992) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 23, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on January 3, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including statements regarding Cognition’s expectations on the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with market and other conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.