NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) presented results of a meta-analysis from the first cohort (SHINE-A) of 24 participants in the Phase 2 SHINE (COG0201; NCT03507790) and the complete dataset from the Phase 1b SPARC (COG0105; NCT03493282) studies in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who were treated with either CT1812 or placebo. Treatment with CT1812 was associated with statistically significant and directionally positive effects on key proteins and corresponding Alzheimer’s disease pathways. These included:

Synapse health

Neuroinflammation

and amyloid-β (Aβ) biology.

These robust biomarker findings point towards a prominent effect of CT1812 in altering underlying disease processes active in Alzheimer’s disease progression. Of particular note, CT1812 had a significant impact on CSF levels of clusterin (CLU), which has been identified as a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and is a mediator of amyloid toxicity. In addition, CT1812 treatment resulted in a significant shift in levels of prion protein (PRPN), a major constituent of the Aβ oligomer receptor complex and the receptor component to which Aβ oligomers bind. The biomarker findings summarized in the poster further strengthen our understanding of CT1812’s effect on Aβ oligomer-driven neurotoxicity.

“Combining the proteomic data from two trials that enrolled participants with mild-to-moderate disease and who were similarly treated with CT1812 allowed for a statistically robust analysis of cerebrospinal fluid samples,” explained Mary Hamby, Ph.D., VP of research at Cognition Therapeutics. “We and our collaborators at Emory University were particularly interested in the change in levels of PRPN. This is consistent with other clinical and preclinical data, showing that modulation of the sigma-2 receptor results in displacement of oligomers from their target receptor on neurons.”

A comparative analysis of the overlap between the SHINE and SPARC datasets revealed 28 biomarkers that were significantly altered as a result of treatment with CT1812, 11 of which are priority biomarkers of Alzheimer’s biology. Subsequent unbiased pathway analysis mapped these biomarkers to specific brain networks and biological pathways, indicating a clear role for these proteins in synaptic function, neuroinflammation and Aβ biology.

“It was encouraging to find that the pathways identified by this new well-powered analysis continue to point towards an important effect of CT1812 on synapses and amyloid biology,” added Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D. “We believe that these findings add to mounting evidence that CT1812 has an impact on the binding of Aβ oligomers to synapses and on the pathways involved. We look forward to seeing how the effect of CT1812 on these underlying biological processes may translate into clinical benefit as our ongoing trials begin to read out in the coming months.”

These findings are being presented this week by Dr. Hamby in a poster titled “Pharmacodynamic Effects of the S2R Modulator CT1812 in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Patients Observed in a Meta-analysis of CSF Proteomes from SPARC and SHINE Part A” at AD/PD™ 2023: the International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases.

The poster will be available online and in person at the AD/PD™ 2023 conference in Gothenburg, Sweden through April 1, 2023. Following the conclusion of the conference, the poster will be made available on our website on the Publications webpage.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression. Participants are currently being recruited in the SHINE study (NCT03507790) of CT1812 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and in the SHIMMER study (NCT05225415) of CT1812 in adults with dementia with Lewy bodies.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

