NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) will be presenting in vitro results characterizing the role of sigma-2 (σ-2) receptors and effect of CT1812 in cell-based models of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered, small molecule drug candidate that binds to σ-2 receptors, which have been shown to regulate key cellular processes involved in age-related degenerative diseases.

In these in vitro studies, cultures of retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) as well as cultures of ARPE-19 cells, a cell line of naturally occurring RPEs, were subjected to conditions that lead to cellular dysfunction in dry AMD. Biological pathways impacted by disease-relevant stressors in RPE cells were identified, some of which were also modulated by CT1812. Pathways that were impacted by CT1812 include those involved in immune response, extracellular matrix remodeling and RPE cell survival.

A detailed poster presentation (poster #C0072) describing the results and their impact on our understanding of the σ-2 receptor’s role in dry AMD and the progression of geographic atrophy (GA) will be made at the upcoming meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) being held in New Orleans from April 23-27.

Poster details:

Title: Unbiased Transcriptomic Analysis of the sigma-2 Modulator, CT1812 in Cell-based Models of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Authors: Lizama B, Waybright L, Malagise E, Watto E, Caggiano AO, Hamby ME

Poster Session: March 24, 2023 at 3:15pm CT

In addition, the company will be hosting a booth (#1351) during the meeting where additional information will be made available on the company’s planned Phase 2 program in dry AMD.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator. Cognition received FDA clearance to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of CT1812 in participants with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. Clinical site selection in the Phase 2 MAGNIFY study is underway. CT1812 is also in development for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2 SHINE study (NCT03507790) and dementia with Lewy bodies in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study (NCT05225415).

CT1812 penetrates the blood-retinal barrier and binds selectively and saturably to the σ-2 receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with soluble beta amyloid (Aβ) oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. Cognition’s clinical program will assess if regulating these processes by modulating the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 can prevent loss of function.

About Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry AMD

Dry AMD, one of two forms of AMD, is common among people over 50 and is caused by a degeneration and thinning of the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. The gradual loss of central vision associated with dry AMD can present limitations in reading and driving. As the disease progresses in severity into geographic atrophy, which affects approximately 5 million people worldwide and 1.5 million in the United States, degeneration of retinal pigment epithelial cells can result in permanent vision loss.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to CT1812 will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our Phase 2 studies, including SHINE, START, SHIMMER, and MAGNIFY, and our Phase 1b SPARC study of CT1812 and any analysis of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials, and cash runway, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

