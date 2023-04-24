Cognitive Diagnostics Market Expansion Accelerating with Rising Prevalence of Cognitive Disorders, Technological Advancements, Personalized Medicine, Point-of-care Testing. East Asia Followed by South Asia is Considered the Large Lucrative Region in the Market Over the Forecast Period.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global cognitive diagnostics market is estimated to reach US$ 110.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 238.3 Billion by 2033.

Several causes of brain problems or cognitive disorders include closed head injuries, contact with neurotoxins (toxic substances), genetics, infections, strokes, and tumours. Depending on the area of the brain that is impacted, a person may have a certain form of cognitive problem. Communication issues could result from, for instance, a tumour in the speech cisterns of the brain. In another illustration, a brain infection that affects the motor recentres would cause problems with movement. Ageing is also a factor in the development of cognitive problems.

For Details on Vendors and Their Offerings – Request A Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17071

Cognitive diagnostics increasingly use digital health technologies like wearables and smartphone apps. These tools can monitor a patient’s cognitive health and give medical personnel real-time information for more precise diagnosis and management.

The market for cognitive diagnostics is seeing an increase in collaboration and partnerships between academic institutions, technological businesses, and healthcare providers. These partnerships can foster creativity, provide access to technology and techniques for cognitive disorders diagnosis, and hasten the creation of novel treatments for these conditions. For example, in June 2022, Avant Institute, in partnership with COGNIVUE, was awarded a grant by the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to launch an innovative early-detection program for Alzheimer’s disease.

Overall, the cognitive diagnostics market is expected to continue to expand and evolve with new technologies and trends emerging. As the prevalence of cognitive disorders continues to rise, the demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools will remain high, driving innovation and investment in this field.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Laboratory testing is the leading segment of diagnosis and holds about 24.8% market value share in the global market in 2022 because laboratory testing offers vital insight into the underlying neurological diseases that can cause cognitive impairment.

market value share in the global market in 2022 because laboratory testing offers vital insight into the underlying neurological diseases that can cause cognitive impairment. Alzheimer’s disease is set to lead in terms of indication of cognitive diagnosis with a projected market value share of around 24.0% by 2022, due to the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia rising with the ageing population globally.

by 2022, due to the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia rising with the ageing population globally. By end users, hospitals held a share of around 29.2% in 2022; because The use of cognitive diagnostics tools and technologies in hospitals can lead to improved patient outcomes by enabling early detection, accurate diagnosis, and timely treatment of cognitive disorders.

in 2022; because The use of cognitive diagnostics tools and technologies in hospitals can lead to improved patient outcomes by enabling early detection, accurate diagnosis, and timely treatment of cognitive disorders. The U.S. held a value share of around 26.8% in 2022. The market is expected to expand further as a result of technological advancements, growing consumer awareness, and healthcare reforms.

“Rising prevalence of Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, technological advancement, personalized medicine, digital health, point-of-care testing, collaboration and partnerships, and government initiatives and funding are propelling the cognitive diagnosis market.” Says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Ask More About This Market’s Geographical Distribution Along With a Detailed Analysis of the Top Regions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17071

Market Competition

The key players are focusing on collaborative agreements with other market players and research organizations to improve their market position.

The companies are focusing on accelerating the pace of innovation, prioritizing key platforms and geographies, and restructuring operations while expanding their business through agreements and partnerships around the world.

A few examples of strategies acquired by the key players:

In January 2023, Cognetivity Neurosciences announced that its CognICA platform successfully monitors cognitive performance in Alzheimer’s patients receiving disease-modifying therapy.

In May 2022, Diadem announced the AlzoSure Predict blood test for precise prediction of Alzheimer’s disease progression six years before diagnosis.

Key Players

Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognivue, Inc.

Cogstate Ltd.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Diadem srl

CN Diagnostics

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cognitive diagnosis market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global cognitive diagnosis market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Request for Query or Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17071

Key Market Segments Covered in the Cognitive Diagnostics Industry Research

Diagnosis:

Brain Imaging Tests Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computerized Tomography (CT) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and PET/CT

Laboratory Testing Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) Blood Tests

Mental Status Testing Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)

Rapid Home Screening Tests

Neuropsychological Testing

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Cognitive Function & Behavioral Tests

Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire (NPI-Q)

Indication:

Alzheimer’s disease

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Dementia

Epilepsy-Related Cognitive Dysfunction

Mild Cognitive Impairment

Parkinson’s Disease-related Cognitive Dysfunction

Stroke-related Cognitive Dysfunction

Traumatic Brain Injury

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Home Care Settings

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cognitive-diagnostics-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Cognitive Diagnostics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Disease Epidemiology

4.1.1. Prevalence Population

4.1.2. Diagnosed Prevalence Cases

4.1.3. Gender Specific Cases

4.1.4. Severity Specific Cases (TOC Continue…)

Get Special pricing with flat 20% Discount on the purchase of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17071

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Dental Orthodontic Wax Market Overview: The global dental orthodontic wax market is expected to be worth US$ 900 Million in 2022. Overall sales in the dental orthodontic wax market are expected to increase by US$ 1,300 Million by 2030, surpassing US$ 2 Billion by 2032.

Antioxidants Reagent Market Outlook: Antioxidants reagent sales were valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021, and are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a Y-o-Y rate of 4.2%. In the long run, from 2022 to 2032, the industry is projected to flourish at an 8.7% value CAGR, reaching US$ 5.1 Billion.

Orthodontic Wax Market Demand: The overall sales of orthodontic wax are projected to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of around 5% to 6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Telehealth Kiosk Market Growth: Global telehealth kiosk demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 12 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.79% to be valued at US$ 40 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Portable Medical Devices Market Forecast: The global portable medical devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate market revenue of US$ 163.84 billion by 2033, increasing from US$ 59.28 billion in 2023.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube