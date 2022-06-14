Cogstate Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Leading clinical and scientific experts in neurodegenerative diseases and pharmaceutical research will provide guidance to progress Cogstate’s strategy

Melbourne, VIC, Australia; New Haven, CT, USA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogstate (ASX.CGS) a leading neuroscience technology company, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprising clinical and scientific experts in cognitive assessment and drug development. The SAB will work closely with the Cogstate scientific leadership team to support the advancement of the company’s strategy, innovation roadmaps, and research & development initiatives.

The SAB will be chaired by Eric Siemers, MD, whose clinical trial experience spans 25 years including serving as the Distinguished Medical Fellow for Eli Lilly and Company’s Alzheimer’s Disease Global Development Team and founding the Indiana University Movement Disorder Clinic. He currently serves as Cogstate’s Distinguished Medical Adviser and as the Chief Medical Officer at Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Additional members of the initial cohort of SAB members include:

Bruce Albala, PhD – Associate Dean of Innovation and Clinical Trials and Professor of Neurology at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine

– Associate Dean of Innovation and Clinical Trials and Professor of Neurology at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine Adam Brickman, PhD – Professor of Neuropsychology at Columbia University, the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain and the Gertrude H. Sergievsky Center

– Professor of Neuropsychology at Columbia University, the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain and the Gertrude H. Sergievsky Center Sharon Cohen, MD FRCPC – Behavioral Neurologist and Medical Director of the Toronto Memory Program

– Behavioral Neurologist and Medical Director of the Toronto Memory Program Kate Papp, PhD – Assistant Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Neuropsychologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital

– Assistant Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Neuropsychologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital Craig Ritchie, MD, PhD – Professor at the University of Edinburgh, Director of Edinburgh Centre for Dementia Prevention, and Director of Brain Health Scotland

– Professor at the University of Edinburgh, Director of Edinburgh Centre for Dementia Prevention, and Director of Brain Health Scotland Sietske Sikkes, PhD – Associate Professor at the VU University and the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam of the Amsterdam University Medical Center

“We are honored to welcome this group of world-class neuroscience experts and are grateful for the guidance they will provide us as we progress our mission to improve brain health assessment,” said Chris Edgar, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Cogstate. “I’m confident their insights will be impactful for informing Cogstate R&D plans and activities, particularly in areas such as Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogstate.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Colite Cogstate 203-773-5010 x157 rcolite@cogstate.com