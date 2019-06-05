CohBar to Hold 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Update June 18, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat age-related diseases and extend healthy lifespan, is hosting its Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Update on June 18, 2019.

On the same day, CohBar will also provide a company update for investors via conference call and accompanying slide presentation.

About CB4211

CohBar’s lead program is based on CB4211, a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptide which was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism. In July 2018, CB4211 entered a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial which includes an activity evaluation relevant to NASH and obesity. In November 2018, the company announced the temporary suspension of the trial to address mild but persistent injection site reactions, and announced the anticipated resumption of the clinical trial in May 2019. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 12% of adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism, cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides into mitochondria based therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 MDPs.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

