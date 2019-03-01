Cohen ‘fully cooperative’ on Day 3 of Capitol Hill questioning

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was “fully cooperative” during closed-door testimony before a congressional committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S election, the panel’s chairman said on Thursday.
