PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in optical materials, components, and subsystems, today announced its comprehensive microlens array (MLA) solution for beam collimation and coupling. This versatile platform addresses the growing need for high-performance beam shaping in demanding applications such as high-speed communication transceivers, both pluggable form factors and future CPO (co-packaged optics) solutions, optical circuit switches (OCSs), and LiDAR systems.

“MLAs deliver advanced collimation, focusing, and beam-shaping capabilities in a highly compact package. Our comprehensive MLA solution, backed by our extensive technology portfolio and manufacturing expertise, is ideally positioned to empower customers in several rapidly evolving markets,” said Guanglong Yu, Vice President of R&D and Product Management, Advanced Optics Business Unit. “At Coherent we have both design and manufacturing capabilities under one roof, and so we can assure our customers a long-term stability of supply.”

The unique advantage offered by Coherent lies in its diverse fabrication capabilities. Coherent utilizes three different industry-leading fabrication platforms: nano-imprinting, lithography, and glass molding. This empowers the company to apply the optimal approach for each individual application, rather than employ a one-size-fits-all approach. Moreover, this allows the creation of MLAs from a wide variety of materials, including silicon, glass, and polymers, to precisely meet specific application requirements across diverse markets.

Coherent MLAs are manufactured on 6-inch wafers, facilitating high-volume production while still maintaining best-in-class uniformity of the radius of curvature (ROC). They can be combined with Coherent photodiodes to provide a complete solution for advanced optical applications. This synergy highlights the holistic approach available from Coherent for addressing the complex challenges of modern photonic systems.

Our MLA products are ready for rapid prototyping and sample production with best-in-class lead time.

Coherent will exhibit at OFC 2024 in San Diego, March 26-28, booth #3412, showcasing its new products and technology for next-generation optical communications networks and sensing.

