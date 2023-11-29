PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will hold an Industrial Market Overview webcast for investors, equity analysts, and the public on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Individuals wishing to view the two-hour webcast can access the event at the company’s website by visiting coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts or via this link. The event will be recorded, and a replay will be available for a limited time.
About Coherent
Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.
Contact
Paul Silverstein
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investor.relations@coherent.com
