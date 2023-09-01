PITTSBURGH, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Dr. Mark Sobey, President, Lasers Segment, will retire from the company effective today, September 1, 2023.

Dr. Sobey has served as President of Coherent’s Lasers Segment since the closing of the merger between II-VI and Coherent, Inc., in July 2022. Prior to the merger, Dr. Sobey served as Coherent, Inc.’s, Chief Operating Officer from 2020 to 2022. He was previously Executive Vice President and General Manager of Coherent, Inc.’s, OEM Laser Sources until being promoted to COO, and before that he was Executive Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Laser Systems (SLS) from 2010 to 2016, and Vice President and General Manager of SLS from 2007 until 2010.

“Dr. Sobey’s long track record of success with the former Coherent, Inc., combined with his outstanding expertise in laser and fiber optics technology, have provided invaluable leadership to our combined company over the past 14 months,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. “Dr. Sobey’s scientific and technical prowess was a great asset to Coherent Corp., and I personally will miss him as a colleague on our Executive Leadership Team. We thank him for his significant contributions and wish him and his family all the best following his retirement.”

Prior to Coherent, Inc., Dr. Sobey spent over 20 years in the laser and fiber optics telecommunications industries, including senior vice president roles in product management at Cymer and in global sales at JDS Uniphase. He received his Ph.D. in Engineering and B.Sc. in Physics from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

