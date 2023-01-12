PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Dr. Beck Mason has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Telecommunications. Dr. Mason will lead the Telecommunications Business Unit within the Networking Segment.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mason to Coherent,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. “In this position, Dr. Mason will identify the technology vision for Coherent’s telecom product offerings, play an integral role in defining the company’s technology platforms and strategic investments, and drive the profitable growth of the telecom business in the communications markets that we serve.”

Dr. Mason will have oversight of Coherent’s broad technology and product portfolio for optical communications in transport and access networks, from components to integrated modules and disaggregated subsystems. The telecom product portfolio, one of the most complete and advanced in the industry, includes its industry-leading wavelength-tunable pluggable transceivers, high-speed coherent pluggable transceivers, wavelength selective switch (WSS) modules, pump lasers, optical amplifiers, optical monitoring, and ROADM solutions.

Dr. Mason joins Coherent from Lumentum, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Telecom Transmission business and helped to guide their technology strategy for the past four years. He joined Lumentum in 2018 through the acquisition of Oclaro, where he was president of the Integrated Photonics business. Prior to Oclaro, Dr. Mason held leadership positions at JDSU, Collinear, Finisar, Agere Systems, and Lucent Technologies Bell Labs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada, a master’s in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto, and a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

