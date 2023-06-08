Musson Brings Hyperscale Expertise From Elastic, Cloudera, RedHat, VMWare

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent , the company that unlocks the power of spreadsheets and helps to convert, control, and connect them to enterprise workflows, today announced the appointment of Scott Musson to lead the company’s partner and channel motions globally. Coherent is doubling down on key business partnerships and has significantly grown its partner-led pipeline, all fuelled by the need to transform spreadsheets into a business superpower.

Last year, the company raised $75 million Series B led by Maverick Capital , including Maverick Ventures , with participation from Owl Rock, a Blue Owl division , GreatPoint Ventures , and existing investors Cathay Innovation and Franklin Templeton .

Scott Musson is charged with growing the global partner ecosystem and channel motions at Coherent. Scott has built out the partner, alliance, and channel programs for multiple hyper-scale tech companies during critical growth phases, including those that he helped scale to over $1 billion in revenue. Most recently, he led the full strategic partner program at enterprise data and search company Elastic. Prior, he ran partnerships and alliances at Cloudera and spent seven years at Red Hat during their critical growth ramp, implementing the complete structure around global strategic alliances. Earlier in his career, he spent time at VMware, where he was responsible for all strategy, products, and alliances with VMware‘s key OEM partners instrumental in driving VMware’s hypergrowth.

“From our marketplace partners like Microsoft (Azure), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Snowflake (Marketplace) to our systems integration partners like Accenture, Cap Gemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, and PwC to industry-specific partners like Capco, Duck Creek, iJoin, OpenFin, and many others, Coherent helps partners build business practices around the massive market need to control spreadsheets and bring them into the modern age,” said John Brisco, Coherent Co-founder and CEO. “Scott brings world-class expertise, energy, and connectivity that, together with our partners, will help solve critical business challenges for our clients world-wide.”

“The market potential for Coherent Spark and for our partner ecosystem is almost incalculable,” said Scott Musson. “What appealed to me was the immediate business value when Coherent Spark converts even the most complex business logic, including rules, calculations, and data from any spreadsheet, into enterprise-grade code, which can then connect to any application or business workflow. I have been fortunate to be part of some incredible software growth stories and Coherent has the right team at the right time to create a true tech legend.”

Coherent is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that transforms spreadsheets into enterprise-grade code. Most companies run critical business operations on hundreds of spreadsheets. Additionally, they spend billions globally on IT budgets to recode the business logic inside spreadsheets to add connectivity to other applications, auditability, and cloud scalability. Spark is Coherent’s flagship solution, offering a no-code SaaS platform that makes building business software as fast, approachable, and cost-effective as using Excel. Users can create code from existing Excel rules, formulas, and data models in minutes and make it available via the cloud to securely connect with any modern application. They then supercharge it by adding deep version control, automated testing, and parallel simulation capabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.coherent.global/ .

