PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leading provider of high-performance optical networking solutions, today introduced its versatile I-temp 100G ZR QSFP28 digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver.

Designed for deployment in outdoor street cabinets and pole-mount physical plants in edge and access networks, the Coherent I-temp 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO transceiver is ideal for customers who need transceivers that support a wider operating temperature range. These transceivers can be installed directly onto already deployed access network equipment with QSFP28 ports. Examples include optical line terminals (OLTs) and aggregation switches and routers for midhaul and backhaul applications.

“The Coherent 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO platform is built on our internally developed 100G digital signal processor. We are excited to continue to add new product variants that serve our customers’ needs, like the high transmit output power version for metro ROADM applications that was announced last fall and the industrial operating temperature version that we are announcing today,” said Matthias Berger, VP, Coherent Technology. “Since the launch of these products, we’ve experienced tremendous interest, and we believe that with these new versions, we can continue to grow the number of applications and use cases for the 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO transceiver family, pushing coherent technology ever further toward the network edge.”

Utilizing the Steelerton™ digital signal processor (DSP), a purpose-built DSP component family launched in 2022, the new module is optimized for the lowest power consumption in a compact transceiver size. The DSP is paired with an efficient silicon photonics optical front-end and a power-optimized tunable laser, now enhanced to support a wider operating temperature range, resulting in module power consumption of less than 6 W at a case temperature of 85°C.

In 2023, Coherent was the first to offer this solution in C-temp (commercial temperature: 0°C to 70°C). The company is now the first in the industry to extend its performance to the industrial temperature range to enable even broader deployment opportunities.

