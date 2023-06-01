PITTSBURGH, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today introduced its new HIGHmotion 2D laser processing head that is rated for 8 kW beam delivery and which has been optimized for deep copper welds over wide working areas in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing applications.

The electrification of transportation and the rise of industry 4.0 are accelerating the demand for laser processing systems for battery manufacturing that combine state-of-the-art processing performance, extreme versatility, a wide range of sensing options, and machine learning intelligence. The HIGHmotion 2D from Coherent, a widely deployed laser processing head that tightly integrates all of these capabilities, is now available with a low-magnification design that enables deep copper welds of more than 3 mm while maintaining a large work area of up to 100 x 140 mm when configured with 1.5x magnification. The HIGHmotion 2D is ideal in applications where processing heads need to move quickly around the workpiece to complete several welding tasks.

“We were able to push the envelope in copper welding depth over large working areas through our proprietary F-theta lens design, which maximizes laser brightness by maintaining a high-quality beam in the smallest possible spot size,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems Business Unit. “The field-proven HIGHmotion 2D laser processing heads and the HighLight FL-ARM lasers are independently best-in-class products. When combined, they are unmatched in the industry in their ability to achieve, simultaneously, not only the deepest copper welds over the widest working area, but also the greatest weld penetration control and minimal spatter enabled by the laser ring modes. This combination greatly increases welding throughput, which lowers the total cost of ownership, all while maintaining very high quality and reliability.”

The HIGHmotion 2D is available with magnifications of 1.3x, 1.5x, and 1.75x, and others upon request. The new HIGHmotion 2D also comes with an optimized camera port that improves image quality and increases flexibility. This camera port is compatible with the HIGHvision system announced in October 2022, which allows welding heads to align to software-defined features on the workpiece in milliseconds and with ultrahigh accuracy. The HIGHvision system provides an extensive library of processing applications, including welding battery busbars, tabs, and can-cap assemblies, as well as electric motor stator hairpins. The library of processing applications will continue to be developed, including with future AI-assisted algorithms.

Coherent supports its customers through customized service agreements that are backed by a global service network staffed with factory-trained service engineers. Through Coherent Labs, Coherent collaborates with its customers to anticipate and solve their most difficult manufacturing challenges.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand W2 2140, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

