PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, proudly announces the shipment of its 300-millionth optical transceiver from its manufacturing facility in Ipoh, Malaysia. This significant milestone underscores the scale, resiliency, and flexibility of Coherent supply chain solutions for customers.

Coherent Corp., renowned for its innovative solutions in the optical communications industry, continues to leverage its advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet global demands. The company’s commitment to robust supply chain solutions and efficient production processes is exemplified by its Ipoh facility.

Milestone Achievement

“This milestone is a testament to our strategic investment in supply chain resiliency,” stated Dr. Lee Xu, Executive Vice President, Datacom Transceivers. “The Ipoh facility exemplifies our commitment to ensuring a flexible and robust supply chain capable of supporting complex manufacturing operations and meeting global demand efficiently. This achievement is a significant step forward in providing the resilience needed for the rapidly expanding AI datacom market. I am immensely proud of our team’s efforts and the exceptional capabilities of our facility.”

Facility Overview

Established in 2001, the Ipoh facility spans 640,000 square feet and employs a highly skilled workforce of 3,600. It plays a pivotal role in producing next-generation 800G optical transceivers and is gearing up for future generations such as 1.6T and 3.2T. Strategically located between Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the site benefits from access to a vast talent pool from nearby universities and technical colleges, essential for high-tech manufacturing.

Strategic Advantage

Ipoh’s well-connected infrastructure supports rapid transport of goods, ensuring operational flexibility and timely delivery to global markets. As the largest U.S.-based multinational in the state of Perak, Coherent Malaysia significantly contributes to the state’s manufacturing GDP and plays a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for high-speed optical transceivers. This strategic location and robust infrastructure provide a competitive edge in the global market.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

