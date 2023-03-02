PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions, and other events at OFC 2023, March 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center.
INVITED SPEAKERS
- Optoelectronic Components for Communications and Sensing (Session D3: Active Components)
Presenter: Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng
Tuesday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.
Room 2
PANELS
- Market Watch Panel II: PAM vs. Coherent for Datacenter Connectivity
Panelist: Dr. Lee Xu
Tuesday, March 7, 12:15 p.m.
Theater I
- Show Floor Panel: OpenZR+ MSA – New Developments and Next Steps
Panelist: Dr. Gert Sarlet
Wednesday, March 8, 11:45 a.m.
Theater II
- Market Watch Panel V: Perspectives on the Future of ROADM Technologies and Architectures for Next-Gen Networks
Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
Thursday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.
Theater I
- Market Watch Panel VI: Satellite Communications – Coherent Optics in Free Space
Organizer: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
Panelist: Dr. Jack J. Xu
Thursday, March 9, 12:15 p.m.
Theater I
- Panel: Roadmap for Photonic AI Accelerators
Co-organizer: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
Thursday, March 9, 2:00 p.m.
Room 7AB
- Show Floor Panel: 3D Sensing in High-Volume Consumer and Automotive Applications
Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi
Thursday, March 9, 2:45 p.m.
Theater I
CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PAPERS
- Session M4I: Passive Silicon Photonic Devices
Presider: Dr. Glenn Bartolini
Monday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.
Room 8
- Paper TU3I.1: 106.25 Gbaud 4-level pulse amplitude modulation links supporting (2x)100 Gigabit Ethernet on single lambda (Top-Scored)
Contributing authors: Dr. Marek Chacinski, Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui
Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 p.m.
Room 8
2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC
Separately, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC on Monday, March 6. The fireside chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues.
