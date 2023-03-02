PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that its thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions, and other events at OFC 2023, March 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center.

INVITED SPEAKERS

Optoelectronic Components for Communications and Sensing (Session D3: Active Components)

Presenter : Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng

Tuesday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.

Room 2

PANELS

Market Watch Panel II: PAM vs. Coherent for Datacenter Connectivity

Panelist : Dr. Lee Xu

Tuesday, March 7, 12:15 p.m.

Theater I

Show Floor Panel: OpenZR+ MSA – New Developments and Next Steps

Panelist : Dr. Gert Sarlet

Wednesday, March 8, 11:45 a.m.

Theater II

Market Watch Panel V: Perspectives on the Future of ROADM Technologies and Architectures for Next-Gen Networks

Panelist : Dr. Jack J. Xu

Thursday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.

Theater I

Market Watch Panel VI: Satellite Communications – Coherent Optics in Free Space

Organizer : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Panelist : Dr. Jack J. Xu

Thursday, March 9, 12:15 p.m.

Theater I

Panel: Roadmap for Photonic AI Accelerators

Co-organizer : Dr. Glenn Bartolini

Thursday, March 9, 2:00 p.m.

Room 7AB

Show Floor Panel: 3D Sensing in High-Volume Consumer and Automotive Applications

Panelist : Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Thursday, March 9, 2:45 p.m.

Theater I

CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PAPERS

Session M4I: Passive Silicon Photonic Devices

Presider : Dr. Glenn Bartolini

Monday, March 6, 4:30 p.m.

Room 8

Paper TU3I.1: 106.25 Gbaud 4-level pulse amplitude modulation links supporting (2x)100 Gigabit Ethernet on single lambda (Top-Scored)

Contributing authors : Dr. Marek Chacinski, Dr. Yasuhiro Matsui

Tuesday, March 7, 4:30 p.m.

Room 8

2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC

Separately, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, will participate in the Business Fireside Chat at the 2023 Optica Executive Forum at OFC on Monday, March 6. The fireside chat will feature leaders from the optical networking market providing their unique perspectives on a broad range of industry issues.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com