PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will webcast an analyst briefing on Wednesday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The briefing will focus on the company’s exciting prospects in the optical communications market. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.
Participants
- Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
- Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment
- Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer
- Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Transceiver Technology
The real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.
About Coherent
Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.
Contact
Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com
