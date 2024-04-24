REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced the first presentation of clinical data for CHS-114, a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody, at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting, which will be held from May 31 to June 4, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Presentation Details

Abstract: 2664

Title: Preliminary Results of a Phase 1, First-in-human, Dose Escalation Study of the Anti-CCR8 Cytolytic Antibody, CHS-114 (formerly SRF114) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors.

Poster Session– Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time

About CHS-114

CHS-114, a human, afucosylated anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody, is designed to selectively target human CCR8 and preferentially deplete CCR8+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) within the tumor microenvironment, not effector T (Teff) cells in tumors or Tregs in normal tissue. In preclinical studies, CHS-114 induced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and/or antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) to deplete tumoral CCR8+ Tregs. In addition, treatment with CHS-114 alone reduced tumor growth in murine models, and enhanced antitumor activity was observed in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment.

CHS-114 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05635643) as a monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab in advanced solid tumors, including head and neck cancer. As reported in June 2023, early evidence of biological effect has been seen with CCR8+ Tregs depletion in blood following treatment with CHS-114, with no effect observed on non-CCR8+ Tregs. Clinical data from the CHS-114 single agent dose escalation stage of the Phase 1 study will be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to treat cancer. Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline expected to synergize with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. CHS-1000 is a preclinical candidate targeting immune-suppressive mechanisms via the pathway ILT4, with an IND filing planned in Q2 2024.

Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, and YUSIMRY® (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ ability to identify synergies between its I-O pipeline and its commercial capabilities; Coherus’ expected timing for filing an IND for CHS-1000; Coherus’ expectations to be able to advance its candidates through clinical trials; and Coherus’ expectations that its immunotherapy candidates will enhance outcomes for patients with cancer.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical drug development process; risks related to Coherus’ existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of Coherus’ competitive position; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review and the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risks of competition; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024, including the section therein captioned “Risk Factors” and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

