REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus“, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.
- 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:10 p.m. ET
- Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14th at 4:05 p.m. ET
Audio webcasts of these presentations will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com. Please access the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. Each webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.
Coherus Contact Information:
Marek Ciszewski, SVP Investor Relations
IR@coherus.com
