Cohesity’s Comprehensive Multi-Cloud Data Management Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft’s Contract Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cohesity , a leader in data security and management, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the arrangement, Carahsoft plans to serve as a distributor for Cohesity, making Cohesity’s Data Cloud platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to provide U.S. government agencies with powerful new capabilities based on our leadership position in data security and management,” said Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity. “We look forward to expanding our strategic partnership with Carahsoft to help public sector customers strengthen their cyber resilience in the face of evolving sophisticated adversaries.”

Cohesity’s comprehensive Data Cloud platform consolidates data sources, helps eliminate infrastructure silos, and automate data management tasks. The platform simplifies data management by providing a single, easy-to-use interface for managing data across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. Cohesity’s data security and management solutions provide the public sector with granular control over their data which helps them to comply with regulatory requirements and safeguard their sensitive information.

The Cohesity Data Cloud’s key capabilities include:

Data protection : Captures backup copies of data that are immutably preserved and instantly recoverable in the event of a ransomware attack or other business disruption.

: Captures backup copies of data that are immutably preserved and instantly recoverable in the event of a ransomware attack or other business disruption. Data security : Offers increased resilience to cyberthreats through cyber vaulting, threat intelligence and scanning, data classification, and two-way integration with agencies’ Security Operations Center.

: Offers increased resilience to cyberthreats through cyber vaulting, threat intelligence and scanning, data classification, and two-way integration with agencies’ Security Operations Center. Data mobility : Enables agencies to move data safely and efficiently across hybrid multi-cloud environments, which can help reduce cost and increase flexibility.

: Enables agencies to move data safely and efficiently across hybrid multi-cloud environments, which can help reduce cost and increase flexibility. Data access : Eliminates wasteful copies, and manages files and objects efficiently, at scale.

: Eliminates wasteful copies, and manages files and objects efficiently, at scale. Data insight : Allows agencies to search, classify, and analyze data globally across their entire infrastructure to provide business value or identify sensitive data for compliance.

“The addition of Cohesity’s Data Cloud to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to our public sector customers,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We are excited to work with Cohesity and our reseller partners to help government agencies stay ahead of evolving data security threats and protect their critical assets.”

Cohesity’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Cohesity team at Carahsoft at (571) 591-6130 or Cohesity@carahsoft.com .

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing federal, state and local government agencies and education and healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here .

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

