DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy’s discussion with Joseph Seman-Graves, City Planner for Cohoes, NY brings to light how green energy projects can help the public sector realize millions of dollars in savings

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, announced that CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with Joseph Seman-Graves about how small government entities like the Cohoes, NY can implement renewable energy initiatives to save millions of dollars.

Joseph Seman-Graves, Master of Science, Urban City/Urban, Community, and Regional Planning, University of Albany SUNY, is the City Planner for the City of Cohoes, NY. Mr. Seman-Graves is also the economic development project manager for the Cohoes Industrial Development Agency and a member of the Board of Directors of the Albany County Land Bank Corporation. Prior to his current role, he was a project manager for DH Land Pros and the Seattle Trails Alliance.

As Cohoes’ city planner, Mr. Seman-Graves spearheads renewable energy initiatives to lower energy costs for the city. One such initiative, floating solar panels, has proven to be within reach even for cities operating on a limited budget. By spearheading green energy initiatives, the city can free up funds to apply for grant funding for geothermal energy.

Mr. Seman-Graves commented, “We received a million-dollar grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority to switch out our heating and cooling system for geothermal or electric.”

Renewable energy initiatives like the city’s floating solar project are precisely why Cohoes could afford to supplement its grant applications for geothermal.

Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, praised Mr. Seman-Graves’ ability to strive for renewable geothermal energy while operating on a government budget. “Joseph is helping the city of Cohoes realize significant savings in real-time by pushing for green energy projects. Cohoes is a modern example of how renewable energy in various forms can help communities save millions!”

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

