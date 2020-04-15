Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Coin Collectors & History Buffs Can Access Free Digital Content

Coin Collectors & History Buffs Can Access Free Digital Content

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

American Numismatic Association Offers Free Membership During National Coin Week

Inspired by the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the many contributions of women in society and numismatics, "Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change" is the theme for the 97th annual National Coin Week, April 19-25.

Inspired by the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the many contributions of women in society and numismatics, “Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change” is the theme for the 97th annual National Coin Week, April 19-25.

Colorado Springs, CO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a limited time, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering a free digital “Gold” membership to anyone who joins the coin collecting organization during National Coin Week, April 19-25. 

The ANA is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions.

Those who take advantage of the free membership offer will have access to an ever-expanding catalog of digital media including: 

  • Every issue of The Numismatist – coin collecting’s premier magazine – from 1888 to the present.
  • Virtual exhibits from the Money Museum, the largest museum in the country dedicated to numismatics.
  • Videos, Money Talks radio program archives, blogs, coin collecting tips and the ability to join the ANA members-only Facebook group.
  • Fun quizzes, games and teacher tools for parents (or grandparents) with kids at home.
  • Plus exclusive discounts on publications, seminars and more.

The free one-year membership offer is valid only during National Coin Week, April 19-25, and is available by visiting info.money.org/free-membership and using code NCW20F, or calling 800-514-2646.

National Coin Week has been recognized annually since 1924, focusing attention on the historical, cultural, artistic and economic importance of money as well as the enjoyment of coin and paper money collecting. The 97th annual National Coin Week theme is “Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change,” inspired by the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the many contributions of women in society and in the world of money. For more information about National Coin Week, visit NationalCoinWeek.org.

Attachment

  • ncw button 
CONTACT: Amanda Miller
American Numismatic Association
(719) 482-9871
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.