Increase in consumer demand for fresh and frozen food products, expansion of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and the globalization of supply chains are key factors that are likely to boost the cold chain logistics market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global cold chain logistics market is forecast to expand at a 3.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 304.2 billion.

The growth of cold chain logistics industry is primarily driven by changing consumer preferences and an increase in demand for fresh and frozen food products. Consumers expect high-quality products with longer shelf life, which necessitates efficient cold chain management.

Moreover, rising demand for perishable products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and processed food is anticipated to further augment the cold chain logistics market statistics.

Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe have implemented strict food safety and quality regulations. Compliance with these regulations necessitates effective cold chain management to maintain the integrity of temperature-sensitive products.

The globalization of the food industry has resulted in an increased trade of perishable products across countries and continents. A well-established cold chain infrastructure is crucial to ensure safe and timely delivery to distant markets.

In addition, the pharmaceutical industry heavily relies on cold chain logistics to transport temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines. The development and distribution of new vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, have significantly propelled the demand for cold chain transport.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85688

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 239.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 340.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 3.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation By Service, Mode of Delivery, Temperature Category, Storage Technique, End-use Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Agility, Almac Group, American Airlines Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, B Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Cavalier Logistics, Coldman Logistics, Coldtainer, DB Schenker, DHL Logistics, Dokasch, Envirotainer, FedEx, Fiege, Lec Medical, Omega Logistics, Phoenix Group, Sonoco Thermosafe, Stirling Ultracold, Thermoking, VRR, Walden Group, Other Key PlayersCorp., Reflective Apparel Inc., SHEICO Group, Other key players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the value of the cold chain logistics market reached US$ 239.4 billion

By 2023-end, a valuation of US$ 248.93 billion is expected for the cold chain logistics industry

By service, cold chain logistics for warehousing & information management systems are likely to be the most preferred

By end use application, the healthcare industry is expected to emerge as one of the key utilizers of cold chain logistics

From 2023 to 2031, the global cold chain logistics market is anticipated to grow by 1.2x

Cold Chain Logistics Market: Key Growth Drivers

The global food industry has witnessed a shift in consumer preference toward healthier and fresher food options. Consumers are increasingly seeking out fresh produce, dairy products, seafood, and other perishable items due to growing health awareness and a desire for high-quality, nutritious food. This has led to rising demand for efficient cold chain logistics solutions to maintain the freshness and quality of these products throughout the supply chain.

The healthcare industry has witnessed a rise in the production and distribution of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. These products often require stringent temperature control to maintain their efficacy and safety. Consequently, the demand for specialized cold chain logistics services has grown significantly.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85688<ype=S

Cold Chain Logistics Market: Regional Profile

Growing population, urbanization, and changing lifestyles in the Asia Pacific have increased the demand for fresh and frozen food products. Consumers in the region are more inclined toward convenience foods and are willing to pay for higher-quality perishable goods, which require cold chain logistics to maintain their freshness.

Demand in North America is anticipated to grow significantly due to government regulations regarding food safety and quality standards that have become more stringent, requiring enhanced cold chain infrastructure and processes. Compliance with regulations such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) has further driven cold chain logistics demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global cold chain logistics business is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. Moreover, key players are following the latest cold chain logistics market trends and adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the prominent entities identified in the cold chain logistics industry are:

Agility

Almac Group

American Airlines Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

B Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Cavalier Logistics

Coldman Logistics

Coldtainer

DB Schenker

DHL Logistics

Dokasch

Envirotainer

FedEx

Fiege

Lec Medical

Omega Logistics

Phoenix Group

Sonoco Thermosafe

Stirling Ultracold

Thermoking

VRR

Walden Group

Key Market Developments

In April 2021, American Airlines Inc. expanded its solution for transporting temperature-controlled shipments to its entire mainline fleet. The expansion follows a number of tests and trials conducted using CSafe Global’s packaging and temperature loggers provided by CargoSense. Sensors were placed into passive cold chain packaging, which monitored internal package temperatures while aircraft operated in a variety of climates.

In November 2021, Lineage Logistics, LLC, a worldwide provider of temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions, announced the purchase of Claus Sorensen Group’s cold storage division. This acquisition in Denmark serves as a crucial step in Lineage’s expansion strategy in the Nordic region. Additionally, Lineage is actively collaborating with Claus Sorensen’s customers to optimize their supply chain operations, promote energy efficiency, and ensure environmental protection.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85688

Key Segments Profiled

Service

Pre-cooling Facilities

Warehousing & Information Management System

Packaging

Labeling

Transportation Railways Airways Roadways Waterways

Others

Mode of Delivery

Last Mile Delivery

Hubs to Distributor

Temperature Category

Ambient

Refrigerated

Frozen

Cryogenic

Storage Technique

Electrical Refrigeration

Dry Ice

Gel Packs

Liquid Nitrogen

Others

End Use Application

Healthcare Hospitals and Clinics Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Biopharmaceuticals Biotechnology Companies Others

Food & Beverages Fruits and Vegetables Meat, Fish & Seafood Dairy & Frozen Desserts Bakery & Confectionery Processed Food Others

Chemical Industry

Horticulture

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com