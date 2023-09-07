Busier lifestyles and an increased focus on convenience have led to a higher demand for ready-to-eat and quick meal options, driving the consumption of cold cuts.

Rockville, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Cold Cuts Market is projected to reach US$ 1179.52 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

Cold cuts, lunch meats, or deli meats are referred to as precooked or cured meats, which are typically sliced and served cold. They are widely used in sandwiches, salads, and as appetizers. The changing consumer preferences and dietary habits are influencing sales of cold cuts across the globe. Health-conscious consumers are seeking cold cuts with low sodium & fat content and clean ingredient labels.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8897

Key Segments of Cold Cuts Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Distribution Channel By Region Deli Cold Cuts

Packaged Cold Cuts Online

Offline North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Manufacturers are responding to this trend by offering healthier options, including low-sodium and nitrate-free cold cut varieties. Premium and gourmet cold cuts with unique flavors, high-quality ingredients, and artisanal production methods are gaining popularity.

Consumers are willing to pay more for distinctive and high-quality cold cuts due to their growing standard of living. Single-serving packaging and snack-sized portions are catering to the on-the-go and snacking trends. This convenience factor is driving sales of cold cuts, especially among busy urban consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cold cuts market is valued at US$ 498.24 billion in 2023.

Demand for packaged cold cuts is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in the United States was valued at US$ 121.4 billion in 2022.

The market for cold cuts in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Sales of cold cuts in Japan are set to rise at a CAGR of 5% over the next 10 years.

“Growing demand for organic and clean-label products is generating lucrative opportunities for cold cut manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1,179.52 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Boar’s Head Brand, Cargill, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Seaboard Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., BRF SA, Bridgford Foods Corp., Butcher On The Block, CrisTim Group, Evans Meats and Seafood Inc., German Butchery Retail Pty Ltd., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Pocino Foods Co., Sierra Meat and Seafood, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wursthutte, WH Group Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading brands in the cold cuts market have turned their attention to innovation and the adoption of advanced packaging technologies as part of their strategy to extend the shelf life of their products while minimizing waste. These companies are committed to expanding their product portfolios to capture a broader consumer audience and enhance their profit margins.

A notable example of this trend is Hormel’s recent introduction of the Natural Choice product line. This innovative offering includes a variety of natural and organic cold cut options, ranging from bacon to ready-to-eat pizza. Importantly, these products are crafted without the use of artificial preservatives, aligning with the growing consumer preference for healthier and more natural food choices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8897

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers of cold cuts are diversifying their product lines by introducing new and innovative cold cut flavours, types, and ingredients. This diversification is helping them to capture different niche markets and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Boar’s Head is expanding its premium cold-cut offerings with new flavours and varieties. Its latest products are Blackened Turkey and EverRoast Chicken.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cold cuts market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (deli cold cuts, packaged cold cuts) and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Cold Pressed Oil Market: The cold pressed oil market is projected to grow steadily at a 5.9% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032. Earlier in 2021, this market was projected to have a global market valuation worth US$ 28 Billion and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 52.60 Billion by 2032.

Okara Market: Newly-released Okara Market analysis report by Fact.MR reveals that global sales of Okara in 2022 were held at US$ 1.9 Billion. With 7% projected growth from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Adzuki Beans Market: Newly-released Adzuki Beans Market analysis report by Fact.MR reveals that global sales in 2022 were held at US$ 832 Million. With 3.6% projected growth from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.