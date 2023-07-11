IceRocket Professional-grade, entry-level dry ice blaster

LOVELAND, Ohio, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cold Jet® is excited to announce the release of the IceRocket dry ice blaster, an entry-level machine ideal for those looking to improve cleaning and maintenance operations to achieve less downtime and more throughput. The IceRocket is the latest addition to the Cold Jet line of innovative and high-performance dry ice blasting equipment. The IceRocket boasts more aggressive and efficient blasting than similar machines while offering competitive, entry-level pricing.

Cold Jet is the pioneer and global leader in dry ice blasting technology, holding the original patent for modern dry ice blasting equipment. The IceRocket uses a combination of compressed air and dry ice pellets to blast away dirt, grime, and other contaminants without damaging the underlying surface. Industry-leading technology, combined with unmatched experience from Cold Jet, position the IceRocket as the perfect cost-effective dry ice blasting solution for any application.

“We have engineered this machine with a more direct airflow path resulting in a greater efficiency and aggression for a wide range of blasting applications,” said Maciej Doczekala, Mechanical Design Manager.

The IceRocket was originally designed with automotive detailing customers in mind however, it is a great solution for any industry looking to get started with dry ice cleaning. This professional-grade, entry-level dry ice blaster offers user-friendly controls, a heavy-duty design, and greater versatility.

The basic analog controls of the IceRocket provide familiarity that help to reduce the learning curve for operators. It also provides a universal dry ice blasting experience for many industrial applications, with advanced features and an operational versatility that makes the machines suitable both for lighter and extremely heavy-duty applications.

To learn more about the IceRocket, please contact Cold Jet directly, or purchase online at https://auto-detail.com/ (USA market only).

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. We also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

