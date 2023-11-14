Key cold plasma market players include Apyx Medical Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Adtec RF, P2i Limited, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Henniker Plasma, Enercon Industries Corporation, AcXys Plasma Technologies, Plasmatreat GmbH, Tantec A/S, and others.

New York, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cold plasma market size is slated to expand at 18% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 21.06 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 2.89 billion in the year 2022. The major element to influence the market growth is growing prevalence of hospital acquired infection. About one out of every thirty-one hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection per day.

The COVID-19 pandemic along with other recent significant disease outbreaks have shown the degree to which healthcare environments can contribute to the spread of infections, putting patients, staff, and visitors at risk, if infection prevention and control (IPC) is not given enough attention. Babies and those receiving specialized care are particularly vulnerable. Furthermore, the WHO data indicates that nearly half of all cases of sepsis with organ failure treated in adult critical care units and approximately one in four clinic-treated episodes of sepsis are related to medical services. As a result, the demand for clod plasma is growing in order to keep the hospital environment clean.

Cold Plasma Market: Key Takeaways

Market in the North America region to propel the highest growth

Polymer & plastic segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Growth of Global Cold Plasma Industry

The World Health Organization predicts that by the year 2030, one in six people on the earth would be 60 years of age or older. As a consequence, the number of individuals over 60 will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion at this time. By 2050, there will be twice as many people 60 and older (2.1 billion) as there are today. Old people are more prone to various types of infection. Immunosenescence, or a reduction in the effectiveness or vigor of the immune system, is a common ageing phenomenon. People may become more vulnerable to infections if they suffer from a higher prevalence of concurrent illnesses and a lower level of immune system activation. Hence, the demand for cold plasma is growing.

Cold Plasma Industry: Regional Overview

The global cold plasma market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Number of Dental Caries to Drive the Market Growth in North America

The North America market for cold plasma is set to capture the highest share over the projected period. The major element for its growth is rising prevalence of dental caries. Dental caries and periodontal (gum) disease are the two most common oral illnesses affecting adults. In the US, caries affects 90% of working-age adults between the ages of 20 and 64, and its prevalence has not significantly changed over the previous 20 years.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Wound to Influence the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

The cold plasma market in Asia Pacific is poised to have significant growth in the market over the coming years. The growth can be encouraged by rising chronic wound with the surge in number of diabetes patient. For instance, in 2021, 59% of the world’s population with type 2 diabetes lived in Asia, primarily in China and India. People living with diabetes is prone to chronic wound. Which is why the market is observing expansion in this region.

Cold Plasma Segmentation by Industry

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Agriculture

Medical

The polymer & plastic segment is projected to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth of the segment could be dominated by rising use of plastic in packaging. Plastics used in packaging, including single-use items including food and drink containers, account for about 35% of all plastics manufactured. This plastic used in packaging of food products and beverages need to be clean which is why the use of cold plasma is rising.

Cold Plasma Segmentation by Regium

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Low Plasma

The atmospheric cold plasma is predicted to have notable growth in the market over the forecast period. The major factor to drive the growth of the segment is rising production of textile. Around 23 million metric tons of textile fibers were produced globally in 1975. That amount had almost quadrupled by 2022 and exceeded 112 million metric tons.

Cold Plasma Segmentation by Application

Adhesion

Printing

Wound Healing

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global cold plasma market that are profiled by Research Nester are Apyx Medical Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Adtec RF, P2i Limited, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Henniker Plasma, Enercon Industries Corporation, AcXys Plasma Technologies, Plasmatreat GmbH, Tantec A/S, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The FIexTRAK-SHS automated plasma treatment system was recently introduced by Nordson March, a firm under the Nordson Corporation, which is a global pioneer in plasma processing technology. Higher throughput and more productivity for semiconductor and electronics packaging were anticipated as a result of the 9.6-liter (585 in3) large-volume F3-S process chamber featured in the plasma system, which was designed to treat more strips each cycle or accommodate larger strips.

The newest generation of Renuvion generators, the Apyx One Console, will be available in the US, according to Apyx Plasma Technologies, the company that makes the patented helium plasma and radiofrequency technology recognized as Renuvion.

