LIBERTY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2022-23 winter season has been highlighted by a ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm that affected millions over the Christmas holiday and record rainfall fed by atmospheric rivers in the West. The employee-owners of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane logistics companies, want to remind America’s propane homeowners that winter isn’t over yet.

Cold temperatures are in the forecast for much of the country before we turn the calendar page to February. That means many propane homeowners may require additional deliveries to ensure they are prepared for whatever remains in store for us the remainder of winter.

Tim Sayers, Vice President of Retail Operations for Ferrellgas, says propane homeowners should check their propane tank levels regularly and give their propane provider plenty of advance notice when they need a delivery.

“We ask that our customers contact us when their tank level reaches 30% and to allow a minimum of seven business days for us to make a delivery,” Sayers said. “We also ask our customers to provide a clear path to their propane tank and make sure any gates are unlocked on their day of delivery. This helps us deliver on our promise to Fuel Life Simply for all of our customers during this cold and busy time of year.”

Additional wintertime tips for propane homeowners can be found in the Ferrellgas Newsroom.

Spring and its singing birds and budding trees will be here soon. But until then, propane homeowners should remember to take a few simple but important steps to stay safe and warm for the remainder of winter.

