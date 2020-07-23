Cole, Scott & Kissane Standardizes on Zoom to Conduct First Virtual Trial by Jury in Florida

Breaking News
Zoom Enables Florida’s Largest Law Firm to Weather Pandemic Without Layoffs or Pay Cuts

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announces that Cole, Scott & Kissane (CSK), the largest law firm in Florida with more than 500 attorneys in 13 offices, has standardized on Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform. CSK attributes its ability to weather the COVID-19 pandemic without layoffs or pay cuts to its use of Zoom.

Since March, CSK has used Zoom daily to conduct legal proceedings including depositions, hearings, and mediations. In April, the firm participated in the very first Zoom oral argument in Florida, hosted by the Fourth District Court of Appeal (DCA). Subsequently, CSK also participated in oral arguments in Florida’s Third DCA and First DCA. Last week, on July 13, CSK became the first law firm in Florida to do a virtual trial by jury. Additionally, during the coronavirus pandemic, CSK utilized Zoom Video Webinars to host client marketing and training events with more than a thousand attendees. CSK was even able to continue hiring during the pandemic, interviewing applicants over Zoom.

“Zoom has been an essential part of keeping our business running,” said Jason Thomas, Chief Information Officer, CSK. “We needed to quickly pivot and change the way we work and Zoom fit our need for an intuitive and secure solution that our attorneys could start using right away. Zoom has the most robust security features out of any platform that we’ve used, and our users found it much easier than our legacy system––adoption and usage just skyrocketed.”

“We are proud that our technology is able to help CSK’s more than 500 attorneys and thousands of team members and clients maintain business continuity during the pandemic,” said Mitch Tarica, Head of North America Sales, Zoom. “We are gratified to provide a frictionless, secure, and reliable platform to keep people connected and keep business going during this uncertain time.”

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

