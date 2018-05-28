Collaborative Robots Market to 2025: Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 46.8%

Dublin, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Collaborative Robots Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Payload, Application and End-user Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global collaborative robots market accounted for US$ 420.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 8979.3 Mn by 2025

As per the application segment, the assembly is expected to dominate the market, for the forecasted period. Currently, majority of the collaborative robots deployments are taking place in automotive industry, where their major function is to assist human workers with assembly of automotive parts. Collaborative robots are most preferred by smaller and medium organizations as they are cost efficient and efficiently streamline the hibernating processes. However, larger organizations occupy the majority share in the market as they were the early adopters and invest significantly into the market.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is advancement in robotics industry. In the coming years as machine learning algorithms and other technologies such as neuromorphic chips improvise their capabilities to enable smarter robots, the collaborative robots in the near future would be able to perform the tasks that only humans can do at the moment, in fact in a better way. These robots will then be able to access a plethora of database and recognize machines, people and parts, further enabling them to derive critical insights and act upon them. This in coming future is anticipated to be a key trend for the collaborative robots. In addition, the players in this industry are significantly investing in the development of collaborative robots integrated with artificial intelligence and machine learning

Collaborative robots market by end-user industry is segmented into automotive, metal & machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals, plastic & polymers, food & beverages and others. Others segment includes industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and construction among others. Automotive industry is the most important customer of collaborative robots in the year 2017. Automotive OEM manufacturers heavily relies upon automation in their assembly line as well as automotive component manufacturers also relies upon robotics in their manufacturing process. These reasons have led to the lion’s share the automotive industry in adoption of collaborative robots.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 the Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Collaborative Robots Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Market – by Payload

4.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market – by Application

4.2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Market – by End-User Industry

4.2.4 Global Collaborative Robots Market – by Geography

4.3 Pest Analysis

5 Global Collaborative Robots Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Support For the Development and Deployment of Robotics

5.1.2 Rapid Expansion In Manufacturing Industry

5.1.3 Rising Effort To Humanize the Collaborative Robots

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Relatively Slow Production Rate

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation In Diverse Industries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement In Robotics Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Collaborative Robots Market – Global

6.1 Global Collaborative Robots Market Overview

6.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Collaborative Robots Market Analysis – by Payload

7.1 Overview

7.2 Up To 5 Kg Market

7.3 5 – 10 Kg Market

7.4 Above 10 Kg

8 Global Collaborative Robots Market Analysis – by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Material Handling Market

8.3 Assembly Market

8.4 Pick & Place

8.5 Quality Testing

8.6 Packaging

8.7 Machine Tending

8.8 Welding

8.9 Others

9 Global Collaborative Robots Market Analysis – by End-User Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Metal & Machinery

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 Plastic & Polymers

9.7 Food & Beverages

9.8 Others

10 Global Collaborative Robots Market – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning

13 Global Collaborative Robots Market – Key Company Profiles

ABB

Robert Bosch

KuKa Ag

Aubo Robotics

Fanuc

Rethink Robotics

Precise Automation, Inc.

Universal Robots

Yasakawa Electric Corporation

TECHMAN Robots

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mz7xz9/collaborative?w=12

