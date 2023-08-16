List is comprised of top U.S. companies; positions Collage Group in top half percent of all private firms.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collage Group, a leader in cultural intelligence, has made Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in America for 2023.

The prestigious honor ranks Collage Group among the top companies in the country for growth. It also signifies that statistically, Collage Group is in the top half percent of all privately owned companies, a laudable distinction for any business. Collage Group partners with over 300 iconic brands including Coca-Cola, Comcast, Procter & Gamble, and Toyota.

“This is an incredible honor acknowledging the sizable impact we have on the insights and marketing industry at large, as well as the ways in which we are supporting brands and executives in their cultural fluency journeys,” said Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder David Wellisch. “As we continue to leverage culture to drive brand growth and partner with America’s iconic brands, I would like to thank our talented team for making our growth possible and thank our clients for their trust in our expertise and partnership.”

In the past year alone, Collage Group has expanded its leadership and achieved a number of professional feats. The Inc. 5000 list recognition is the latest honor for the budding company. Earlier this year, Wellisch was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist by EY.

Collage Group was also recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Mid-Atlantic List, acknowledging companies who have put forth an extraordinary rate of growth across all industries; the list includes companies in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Between 2019 and 2021, the private firms recognized in the Inc. Regionals list had an average growth rate of 381%, and in 2021 alone were able to add 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region’s economy. Companies based in Richmond, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine, said that 2023’s regional winners represented one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of American’s off-the-charts growth companies.

About Collage Group

Collage Group is the trusted partner and provider of cultural intelligence for over 300 iconic brands across 12 industries. We’ve been helping marketers and insights professionals create authentic connections with diverse American consumers for over 10 years. Brands leverage our deep consumer research, AI-powered insights, and strategic cultural expertise to develop cultural fluency and create impactful and efficient campaigns that accelerate brand growth and ROI. Learn why industry-leading brands turn to Collage Group for cultural intelligence and strategic expertise.

