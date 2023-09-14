Collagen Ingredients Market Research Report Information By Form (Powder, Tablets & Capsules, Drinks & Shots, Soft Gel, and Others), Application (Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals & Supplements, Healthcare, and Others), Source (Marine and Animal), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Forecast Till 2032 by MRFR

According to Market Research Future, “ Collagen Ingredients Market Research Report Information By Form, By Application, By Source, By Distribution Channel, and By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032”, the market is projected to grow up to USD 6.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

The most prevalent protein in the human body, collagen, is found in the skin, tendons, muscles, and bones. To give strength and structure, it creates a scaffold. In contrast to exogenous collagen, which is manufactured and obtained from numerous external sources, endogenous collagen is a natural collagen produced by the body. In addition to improving skin contours and aiding in wound healing, collagen is also used to cure osteoarthritis, regenerate nerve tissue, and treat various other conditions. Several conditions, including a high sugar diet, smoking, autoimmune diseases, aging, and too much sun exposure, can lower the body’s amounts of collagen. Consequently, collagen can be protected by avoiding tobacco and excessive sun exposure and adopting a balanced diet and exercise routine.



This is due to the product’s increasing application across various industries, including cosmetics, and is anticipated to drive market demand. A further factor driving demand is rising consumer spending on health and well-being. Additionally, the growing significance of boosting immunity after a pandemic has supported the industry’s expansion.

The product has several advantages that could affect its market expansion, such as slowing the aging process, rendering bones denser, moisturizing skin, minimizing wrinkles, and promoting muscle development. Due to its potential health advantages, collagen-based dietary supplements are currently gaining favor among customers worldwide. Healthy bones, skin, and joints depend on the protein collagen, which is naturally present in the connective tissue of all animals, including humans. Supplemental collagen is made from various sources, such as porcine, bovine, and marine collagen.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 6.2 Billion CAGR 5.60% (2023 to 2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Data 2020, 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors Segments Covered By Form, Application, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for collagen-based dietary supplements



Shiseido Co. Ltd

Everest Neocell LLC

Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd

Nutraformis Limited

Garden of Life LLC

Vita Protein LLC

Herbalife International of America Inc.

SMP Nutra

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Market Drivers:

Supplemental collagen is frequently offered to promote healthy aging, skin health, and joint and bone health. The requirement for natural and secure components that can support people in maintaining their health and wellness has increased as the world population ages, and people become more health conscious. Due to the product’s expanding use in creating jellies, chewing gum, and desserts, the demand for gelatin is anticipated to increase. Additionally, a rise in beauty and health supplements will increase demand for the hydrolyzed product segment. Additionally, it strengthens bone and joint health while enhancing the texture and overall appearance of skin, hair, and nails.



It also helps to increase the protein content of functional food and beverage items and sports nutrition products. The global collagen market is anticipated to develop over the forecast period due to factors like an aging population who are more susceptible to diseases, expanding end-use applications, and growing consumer awareness of personal care and health. Due to consumer health concerns, including joint pain, the market is anticipated to have a muted demand for native collagen. Furthermore, due to its better skin rejuvenation and attractiveness improvement, native collagen utilization is anticipated to be restricted to the cosmetics industry. Due to its exceptional product encapsulation and barrier qualities, it is utilized in both hard and soft capsule shells. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will increase throughout the forecast period due to the rising investments made by international businesses to introduce new goods.

Restraints

During the forecast period, several factors, including religious prohibitions against using goods of animal origin and the rising popularity of substitutes, are expected to restrain the expansion of the worldwide collagen market.

Market Segmentation

By form, the market includes powder, tablets and capsules, drinks and shots, soft gel, and others. By application, the market includes cosmetics, nutraceuticals and supplements, healthcare, and others. By source, the market includes marine and animal. The market includes specialty stores, online, and others by distribution channel.



Regional Insights

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide collagen market, followed by Europe. The vast adoption of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, increased R&D efforts, and the developed food and healthcare sectors are primarily responsible for North America’s dominance. However, during the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop fastest.

Due to the growing population in the region, the market has seen a surge in demand from several industries, including biomedical materials & devices, cosmetics & wellness, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. These industries are predominantly from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. After the epidemic, people are more worried about their immune system’s health and making deliberate attempts to maintain general well-being. As a result, there is a noticeable increase in the market for dietary supplements, which is helping to drive up product demand. Additionally, the convenience element helped the internet distribution channel gain popularity throughout the pandemic, which had a favorable effect on the global market.



