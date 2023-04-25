Global collagen peptide and gelatin market growth is driven by the increase in demand for nutraceuticals and research & development studies pertaining to novel drug delivery systems and the rise in population-wide concerns about health and wellness.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2031. As per Transparency Market Research’s findings, a valuation of USD 7.8 billion is expected in 2031. The industry experienced a Y-o-Y growth worth over 10% since 2021.

Globally, the incidence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. The World Health Organization estimates that there was a 3% increase in diabetes mortality between 2000 and 2019. In addition, over 500 million people were living with diabetes in the age group of 20 to 79 years. This number is expected to reach 643 million by 2030. Consequently, the number of treatment procedures is rising, of which administering collagen-based supplements is one alternative.

It is crucial that diabetics maintain stable blood sugar to avoid unhealthy energy spikes and to prevent long-term damage to blood vessels and other organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. Studies demonstrate that blood sugar and blood insulin levels remain more stable in diabetics who consume protein with carbohydrates, compared to just carbs. Additionally, gelatin and collagen have been shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels more effectively than some proteins.

Collagen peptides and gelatin are also being utilized to enhance drug delivery systems. Prominent collagen applications in this regard include collagen sponges, shields, liposomes, nanoparticles, and microspheres. Out of all these, liposomes are most preferred, given their ability to encapsulate both hydrophilic and lipophilic drugs, protecting them from degradation. In addition, they improve absorption rates and can function as an effective solubilizing matrix.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the collagen peptide & gelatin market is forecast to reach US$ 5.3 billion

From 2023 to 2031, collagen peptide & gelatin sales will likely increase 1.5x

By product, demand for gelatin is rising significantly, especially to treat arthritis and joint pain

Bovine-sourced collagen peptides and gelation to remain popular

Over 50% of all collagen peptides and gelatin products to be used in food & beverage applications

Applications in the pharmaceutical sector are rising simultaneously for treating several tissue and joint disorders

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Collagen supplements are likely to be increasingly used to treat joint and skin disorders. Nutritional supplements rich in collagen peptides and gelatin are being prescribed to ward off age-related illnesses such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and calcium deficiency

Collagen is also being incorporated into the production and encapsulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The purpose behind this is to prevent their disintegration by acidic gastric juices

Collagen-based wound dressings are being extensively deployed for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Collagen components such as fibroblasts and keratinocytes are fundamental to the process of wound healing and skin formation.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to generate high demand for collagen peptides and gelatin products. Consumption is rising amid the increasing prevalence of arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 54 million people in the United States have severe arthritis-related joint pain.

Asia Pacific is likely to be another promising growth hub, expected to account for over 1/5th of overall consumption in the coming decade. Growth is being stimulated by extensive applications in the meat processing industry in countries such as China and India

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global collagen peptide and gelatin market report:

Amicogen

BioCell Technology LLC

Lonza Group Ltd

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

GELITA AG

Norland Products Inc.

Gelnex

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Tessenderlo Group NV

From new product developments to seeking regulatory approvals and strategic collaborations, the aforementioned players are widening their outreach. Some specific developments are as follows:

In October 2022, Amicogen and Lysando ® AG entered a general development agreement to scale-up the development of its Artilysin ® portfolio. Artilysin is an antimicrobial platform technology to combat bacterial pathogens. They are muralytic proteins built from cell wall binding and enzymatically active domains, and are mutated to increase stability

and entered a general development agreement to scale-up the development of its portfolio. Artilysin is an antimicrobial platform technology to combat bacterial pathogens. They are muralytic proteins built from cell wall binding and enzymatically active domains, and are mutated to increase stability BioCell Technology LLC is a prominent manufacturer offering the BioCell Collagen® CG ( Comsetic Grade) . The product is a cosmetic ingredient used for topical cosmetic preparations. BioCell Collagen® is composed of naturally-occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate (CS) and hyaluronic acid (HA).

is a prominent manufacturer offering the . The product is a cosmetic ingredient used for topical cosmetic preparations. BioCell Collagen® is composed of naturally-occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate (CS) and hyaluronic acid (HA). In April 2021, the Lonza Group announced the expansion of its UC-II undenatured collagen ingredient line. The product line was rendered organic and GMO-free. The UC-II® undenatured type II collagen addresses these issues by introducing its consumer-friendly once-a-day dose to the organic joint-health market.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Segments

Product Type

Collagen Peptide

Gelatin

Source

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

